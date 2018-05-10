ABR Dynamic Funds, LLC's Success Fuels Growth in Headcount, AUM

NEW YORK, May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABR Dynamic Funds CEO Taylor Lukof today announced that the firm has landed two more experts as performance in its volatility-based liquid alternative strategies continues to shine. John Mulroy, formerly of Guggenheim Investments, joins ABR in Chicago as Managing Director of ETF Capital Markets, and Stephen Sivillo, formerly of J.P. Morgan Wealth Management, joins ABR in New York as Chief Compliance Officer.



"Our commitment to remain an independent firm and the growth of our systematic investment offerings allow ABR to attract high-level talent like John and Steve," said Taylor Lukof. "ABR's focus on operational efficiency and innovative investments will allow our firm to reach the potential we see in liquid alternatives, particularly with regard to ABR's approach to ‘Smart Volatility.' John's experience in the launch of some of the biggest exchange-traded funds over the past 25 years will help shape ABR's future growth as we continue to expand our offerings. ABR also recognizes that its ability to operate efficiently within multiple regulatory frameworks is vital to its continued expansion. The addition of Steve to ABR's management team demonstrates our commitment to a rigorous compliance protocol."

ABR Dynamic Funds, LLC, a New York-based asset management firm, launched three new funds in 2017, including one '40 Act mutual fund for U.S. investors and two UCITS V funds for international investors. Recent moves in volatility have increased interest among investors in ABR's products, and the firm recently surpassed $50 million in assets under management in its volatility strategies.

"ABR's development of world-class investment solutions and its ability to execute is what impressed me. I'm excited to join a few fellow Amex alums to help ABR expand its product offerings," said John Mulroy, who was the Managing Director of ETF Capital Markets at Guggenheim Investments. Like Taylor Lukof and his Fund Co-manager, David Skordal, John Mulroy also started his career as an options floor specialist on the American Stock Exchange (Amex).

"Having worked as a compliance manager at some of the largest asset management firms in the world, I am thrilled to join ABR as it prepares for the natural next step of making its products institutionally accessible," added Stephen Sivillo, who served as the Manager of Mutual Fund Compliance for J.P. Morgan Wealth Management.

