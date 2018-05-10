Syntel to Present at Investor Conference

TROY, Mich., May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT), a leading global provider of integrated information technology and knowledge process services, today announced that the Company will present at the following upcoming investor conference:



2018 Needham Emerging Technology Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 16, 2018

Presentation: 11:20 AM (Eastern)

Location: New York, NY

Presenter: Zaineb Bokhari, VP Finance & Head of Investor Relations

Live webcast available on Syntel's website at http://investor.syntelinc.com/events.cfm

About Syntel

Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) is a leading global provider of integrated information technology and knowledge process services. Syntel helps global enterprises evolve the core by leveraging automation, scaled agile and cloud platforms to build efficient application development and management, testing and infrastructure solutions. Syntel's digital services enable companies to engage customers, discover new insights through analytics, and create a more connected enterprise through the internet of things. Syntel's "Customer for Life" philosophy builds collaborative partnerships and creates long-term client value by investing in IP, solutions and industry-focused delivery teams with deep domain knowledge.

To learn more, visit us at: www.syntelinc.com

Safe Harbor Provision

This news release may include forward-looking statements, including those with respect to the future level of business for Syntel, Inc. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 or from other factors not currently anticipated.

Contacts:

Zaineb Bokhari, Syntel 646-538-9898, zaineb_bokhari@syntelinc.com