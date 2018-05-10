Inpixon to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provide Company Update on Tuesday, May 15, 2018

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX), a leading indoor positioning and data analytics company, today announced that it will issue first quarter 2018 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2018 at 4:05 PM ET on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

Management will host a conference call on Tuesday May 15, 2018, at 4:30 PM ET to review financial results, cover corporate highlights, and provide an update on developments. Following management's formal remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should call +1 844-824-3831. International callers should call +1 412-317-5141. All callers should ask for the Inpixon conference call. The conference call will also be available through a live webcast which can be accessed at client.irwebkit.com/inpixon/events.

A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through June 15, 2018. The replay can be accessed via Inpixon's website or by dialing +1 877-344-7529 (U.S.) or +1 412-317-0088 (international). The replay conference playback code is 10120262.

About Inpixon

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) is a leader in Indoor Positioning Analytics (IPA). Inpixon IPA Sensors are designed to find all accessible cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth devices anonymously. Paired with a high-performance data analytics platform, this technology delivers visibility, security, and business intelligence on any commercial or government location worldwide. Inpixon's products and professional services group help customers take advantage of mobile, big data, analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insight on IPA, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, @InpixonHQ on Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

