Surge Holdings, Inc. Enters Into 20 State Exclusive Agreement to Market Lifeline Telephone Service

Las Vegas, May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surge Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:SURG) a broad-based technology company that has ventures and provides services in Telecommunications, Fintech and Blockchain-oriented Technologies, has entered into an exclusive 20 state agreement to market the federally subsidized Lifeline telephone service.

The agreement with TerraCom, Inc., an Oklahoma corporation, enables Surge to leverage its digital marketing subsidiary, DigitizeIQ, to drive enrollments through social media advertising.

"This is a great opportunity for us to utilize our existing marketing strategies and enrollment platform to drive additional profit by simply expanding the target footprint," said Brian Cox, CEO of Surge Holdings Inc.

The marketed package will consist of a free smartphone that comes with unlimited texting and a set number of minutes and data at no monthly cost to the customer. The service is available to those who qualify by already receiving federal benefits such as SNAP (EBT/ Food Stamps), Medicaid, and Veterans Pension.

"Lifeline is limited to one benefit per household, so the timing of this launch is perfectly aligned with our nationwide rollout of SurgePhone Wireless," added Cox.

SurgePhone Wireless is a nationwide wireless company with affordable packages simply priced at $10, $20 and unlimited for $30. Plans are available now at www.surgephone.com .

For more information on Surge Holdings, go to SurgeHoldings.com and subscribe to the Instant News Alerts in addition to real-time Company information and market updates, news, blogs, investor relations materials, and more. Don't forget to checkout our new "Ask the CEO" feature for your chance to be on our CEO monthly question and answer video blog.

Follow us on twitter @surgeholdings, like us on Facebook @surgeholdingsinc.

ABOUT SURGE HOLDINGS, INC.

Surge Holdings a publicly traded company that wholly owns subsidiaries in rapid growth, reoccurring revenue and high valuation technology sectors. Current holdings include Telecommunications, Blockchain FinTech Software, Social Media Marketing and Cryptocurrency Asset Mining subsidiaries.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Omnivance Advisors, Inc. Daniel Wong Dan@omnivanceadvisors.com 858-381-5740