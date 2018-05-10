nanopay Appoints Security Industry Expert, Nicko van Someren, as Chief Security Officer

TORONTO, May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nanopay Corporation, a secure, real-time payments platform provider (RTGS), announces the addition of Nicko van Someren to its executive leadership team as Chief Security Officer (CSO). Nicko has been a member of nanopay's Advisory Board for the past five years. A veteran of the security industry, van Someren brings with him the expertise needed to ensure nanopay's products are held to the highest security standards. As payments become increasingly global, nanopay continues to innovate and add to its core team to pave the way for the future of commerce.



In his role, van Someren will ensure the products nanopay builds and the services it offers are secure in their design, implementation and operation. He will also work with the product and marketing teams of nanopay to carry the message of the company's security to a wide variety of audiences including customers, users, partners, investors and regulators.

"I am excited to be joining nanopay and to help it transform the way that payments are processed," said van Someren, CSO at nanopay. "Cryptographic security has always been at the core of what nanopay does, and as CSO, I shall be working to ensure that key principles of security and trust lie at the heart of everything we do going forward."

Van Someren joins the team with more than 25 years of experience in technology leadership roles. Most recently, he worked with the Linux Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to supporting major open source software projects, as the CTO and executive director of the Core Infrastructure Initiative, a program to systematically improve the security of open source projects in general and with a particular focus on those foundational projects on which the modern IT world is built.

Prior to the Linux Foundation, van Someren served as the founder and CTO of the world's leading cryptographic hardware security module company, nCipher Plc, until its acquisition by Thales eSecurity in 2008; the CTO of mobile security company Good Technology Inc., which was acquired by Blackberry in 2015; the Chief Security Architect of the global networking company Juniper Network; and the founder and CTO of embedded networking company ANT Plc.

"Nicko's been advising us since the beginning of nanopay. His proven track record and strategic vision on security are a perfect fit for the company and align well with the direction of nanopay," said Laurence Cooke, founder and CEO of nanopay. "With the addition of Nicko to our team, our products will set a new standard for secure, frictionless payments."

For more information about nanopay, visit https://nanopay.net.