Cinedigm to Present at Needham Emerging Technology Conference on May 15th in New York

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) today announced that management will be presenting at Needham Emerging Technology Conference on May 15th in New York at 5:00 p.m. (EDT) and will conduct one-on-one meetings that day.



The conference will be held at the Westin Grand Central Hotel in New York City.

This announcement comes on the heels of a series of productive meetings, signing ceremonies and keynote addresses by Cinedigm executives at the Beijing International Film Festival. While there, the Company announced the formation of a new Chinese-content U.S. OTT channel, and strategic partnerships with six important Chinese entertainment entities, underscoring Cinedigm's commitment to delivering quality Asian content and OTT channels to American audiences. This now brings Cinedigm's OTT channels to nine, including CONtv, The Dove Channel, Docurama, WHAM, CombatGO, Gatherer, HallyPOP, a yet-to-be named Chinese content channel, as well as a variety of linear versions of the channels.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm powers custom content solutions to the world's largest retail, media and technology companies. We provide premium feature films and series to digital platforms including iTunes, Netflix, and Amazon, cable and satellite providers including Comcast, Dish Network and DirecTV, and major retailers including Walmart and Target. Leveraging Cinedigm's unique capabilities, content and technology, the Company has emerged as a leader in the fast-growing over-the-top (OTT) channel business, with four channels under management that reach hundreds of millions of devices while also providing premium content and service expertise to the entire OTT ecosystem. Learn more about Cinedigm at www.cinedigm.com.

In November 2017, Bison Capital became the beneficial owner of the majority of Cinedigm's outstanding Class A Common Stock. Bison Capital is a Hong Kong-based investment company with a focus on the media and entertainment, healthcare and financial service industries. Founded by Mr. Peixin Xu in 2014, Bison Capital has made multiple investments in film and TV production, film distribution and entertainment-related mobile Internet services.

Cinedigm is now working closely with Bison to develop plans and forge partnerships to release entertainment content and develop OTT channels in China while, reciprocally, releasing Chinese content and new OTT channels in North America.

