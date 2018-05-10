Gentherm to Host Strategic Update for Investors on June 25, 2018

NORTHVILLE, Mich., May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), the global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, will host a Strategic Update for the investment community on June 25, 2018 in mid-town Manhattan. Please note that the date of the event has been changed from what was announced on the Company's April 26, 2018 earnings call. Presentations covering the company's business strategy and longer-term objectives will be made by Phil Eyler, President & CEO, and Barry Steele, Chief Financial Officer. Following the formal presentations and a Q&A session, management will host a reception.



To attend the event in person, please contact Gentherm investor relations at investors@gentherm.com or (248) 308-1702. Pre-registration is required.

A live webcast and any accompanying presentation materials can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website starting at 1:30 ET on June 25th. A replay of the event will also be available on the website for 90 days following the event.

Investor Relations Contact

investors@gentherm.com

(248) 308-1702

About Gentherm

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is a global developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, TrueThermTM cupholder and storage bins, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery thermal management systems, cable systems and other electronic devices. Non-automotive products include remote power generation systems, heated and cooled furniture, patient temperature management systems, industrial environmental test chambers and related product testing services and other consumer and industrial temperature control applications. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has over thirteen thousand employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, Korea, Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.