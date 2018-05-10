Catalyst Biosciences Announces Oral Presentation at the World Federation of Hemophilia 2018 World Congress

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel medicines to address hematology indications, today announced an oral presentation of clinical safety data from the Phase 1/2 study of subcutaneously-administered, prophylactic Factor IX candidate CB 2679d for the treatment of hemophilia B at the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) 2018 World Congress being held May 20-24, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.



Oral Presentation Details

Presentation Title: Phase 1/2 Trial of Single and Multiple Dose Subcutaneously Administered Factor IX Variant ISU304/CB 2679d: Pharmacokinetics, Activity and Safety Session: Free Papers: Novel Therapies Presenter: Dr. Chur Woo You Date/Time: May 22, 2018 at 16:30 BST

Additional details can be found on the WFH website at https://www.wfh.org/congress/en/. A copy of presentation materials can be accessed by visiting the Events and Presentations section of the Catalyst website after the presentation concludes.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines to address hematology indications. Catalyst is focused on the field of hemostasis, including the subcutaneous prophylaxis of hemophilia and facilitating surgery in individuals with hemophilia. For more information, please visit www.catalystbiosciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statement of historical facts (including, but not limited to, statements that contain words such as "will," "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates") are forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that the Company makes, including, but not limited to, the risk that trials and studies may be delayed and may not have satisfactory outcomes, that human trials will not replicate the results from animal studies, that potential adverse effects may arise from the testing or use of the Company's products, including the generation of antibodies, the risk that costs required to develop or manufacture the Company's products will be higher than anticipated, competition and other factors that affect our ability to establish collaborations on commercially reasonable terms and other risks described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2017, June 30, 2017, and September 30, 2017 along with other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contacts:



Investors:

Fletcher Payne, CFO

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc.

+1.650.871.0761

investors@catbio.com

Media

Josephine Belluardo, Ph.D.

LifeSci Public Relations

+1.646.751.4361

jo@lifescipublicrelations.com