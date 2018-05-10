T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at Investor Conferences

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J. Braxton Carter, EVP & CFO, and Neville Ray, EVP & CTO, of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will present and provide a business update on Monday, May 14, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. EDT at the MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit in New York, NY, and on Tuesday May 15, 2018 at 10:40 a.m. EDT at the JP Morgan Technology, Media & Communications Conference in Boston, MA.



Live webcasts of the events will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website, http://investor.t-mobile.com. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentations.

