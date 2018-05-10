It's Party Time: CHEN PR Returns as Cosponsor of Boston Calling Block Parties 2018

BOSTON, May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nothing says summer in the city like hanging out with friends after work enjoying some tunes, playing lawn games and sipping cold drinks.



Everything Thursday 5:00 - 8:00 pm join cosponsor CHEN PR at Dewey Square Park for live music, games and beverages.





To make sure we all get our fair share of fun, The Boston Calling Block Parties are returning to Dewey Square Park this evening – and CHEN PR is back as a sponsor.

Set for Thursdays from 5:00 – 8:00 pm through mid-September, The Gallerist will kick off the annual weekly series. Produced by Boston Calling Events LLC and held in partnership with The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy, the block parties are presented by Miller Lite and include cosponsor Barefoot Wine.

Open to anyone 21 years of age or older, this year's line-up includes:

5/10 – The Gallerist

5/17 – Bourbon Chasers

5/24 – DJ Frank White

5/31 – Nonplussed

6/7 – The Almighty Duck

6/14 – Rob Pagnano

6/21 – Nonplussed

6/28 – Absolute Gentleman

7/5 – DJ Frank White

7/12 – Rob Pagnano

7/19 – East Coast Soul

7/26 – Hi8us

8/2 – These Wild Plains

8/9 – The Whiskey Barrel Band

8/16 – Giant Foot

8/23 – Sudden Relic

8/30 – East Coast Soul

"We moved into Downtown Crossing five years ago and immediately fell in love with the vibe," said CHEN PR Co-founder Chris Carleton. "The people who fuel the Boston/Cambridge innovation ecosystem are all within a quick walk or T ride from Dewey Square Park, so it's a perfect location to hold these bashes. The block parties give everyone a chance to hang out and relax, and we love cosponsoring them."

About CHEN PR

CHEN PR is a full-service strategic communications firm partnering with technology companies to deliver results-oriented media relations, analyst relations and content services. Celebrating our 21st anniversary, the agency's field-proven combination of insightful counsel and flawless tactical implementation helps clients -- ranging from startups to multinationals -- to define markets, increase sales, expand channels, enhance valuations and drive exits. Visit us at www.chenpr.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

