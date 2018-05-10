Women Elevating Women Hosts Powerhouse Keynote Speakers Phyllis Winchester Newhouse and Maya Penn for One-Day Symposium in Atlanta on May 23, 2018

ATLANTA, May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recognizing the challenges women often face to own and operate their own business, level the playing field and balance home and work life, Women Elevating Women (W.E.W.) will host a one-day symposium on May 23, 2018 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis where professional women from around the country will gather to share their stories and strategies for success. The event will highlight learning opportunities, career guidance and personal growth tools that will enable female CEOs and entrepreneurs to survive and thrive – drawing on W.E.W.'s five Pillars of Success: Cultivate, Communicate, Collaborate, Courage and Connect.



"I know firsthand the challenges multicultural professional women face – trying to survive and thrive in a fast-paced and constantly changing business community – from my in-depth experience as both a corporate executive and woman business owner," said Betty J. Hines, founder and CEO of W.E.W. "Realizing there is currently no platform that engages these women in an active dialogue on how to develop successful tactics and strategies to scale and grow their businesses heightened my desire to fill this void. I am thrilled to host W.E.W's one-day symposium that will bring together so many like-minded business professionals."

The Atlanta symposium will feature keynote speakers Phyllis Winchester Newhouse, CEO and founder of Xtreme Solutions, Inc., and 2017 recipient of the prestigious Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year US Technology Award, along with Maya Penn, an 18-year-old phenom and award-winning founder and CEO of Maya's Ideas. Penn is the youngest recipient to be listed on Oprah Winfrey's SuperSoul 100 Entrepreneur list.

"I am honored to be a part of the Women Elevating Women symposium where multicultural and intergenerational women can continue to pave the path of success for other entrepreneurs and diverse women," said Newhouse. "This symposium is an opportunity for like-minded women of different cultural backgrounds to come together and share ideas, and for each woman to leave with a clearer direction of what it will take to make their careers and businesses more successful."

According to Penn, "I'm thrilled to be a speaker for the Women Elevating Women symposium because it creates a unique and desperately needed space for entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals across a range of race, gender, age, culture, experience/scale and more to have the exciting opportunity to collaborate and elevate to achieve professional growth and success as well as get a refreshing, diverse and in-depth look at today's business world."

The symposium will offer a range of workshops, panel discussions and networking opportunities, including:

Breakout sessions on W.E.W.'s five Pillars of Success – 10:25-11:45 a.m. and 1:30-2:50 p.m.

– 10:25-11:45 a.m. and 1:30-2:50 p.m. Lunch panel with moderator, Elayne Fluker, seasoned media coach who has appeared on numerous national TV segments including the Today Show, CNN and Inside Edition. Felecia Hatcher, White House award-winning entrepreneur, globally sought speaker and author, will be a featured panelist, along with Maya Penn, CEO, eco-designer, filmmaker, animator, author and keynote speaker – Noon-12:20 p.m.

Noon-12:20 p.m. Panel discussion with millennials on "Why Collaborate?" – 12:20-1:15 p.m.

12:20-1:15 p.m. Closing ceremony with Phyllis Winchester Newhouse and Maya Penn – 3:05-3:45 p.m.

3:05-3:45 p.m. Presentation of the first-ever W.E.W. Phyllis Winchester Newhouse Award – 3:50-4:10 p.m.

– 3:50-4:10 p.m. VIP reception with Phyllis Winchester Newhouse – 5-7 p.m.

For more information and to register for W.E.W.'s one-day symposium on May 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis, 265 Peachtree Center Avenue, visit womenelevating.com or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/women-elevating-women-1-day-symposium-tickets-44761117708.

About Women Elevating Women

Women Elevating Women (W.E.W.) is an organization that hosts one-day symposiums designed to successfully connect multicultural business women to both establish a mutually beneficial professional community and discover effective strategies to scale business and encourage professional growth. W.E.W. caters to multicultural business women, entrepreneurs and veterans, who come together to help inspire, motivate and ultimately share their entrepreneur and career experiences with their fellow women business professionals. To learn more, visit womenelevating.com.