Depomed Announces First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results

LAKE FOREST, Ill., May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Depomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:DEPO) today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, and provided an update on its business performance and strategic initiatives.

"I'm pleased with our results in the first quarter as well as the excellent progress we're making toward repositioning our company, diversifying our commercial portfolio, and attracting new senior management talent to our team," said Arthur Higgins, President and CEO of Depomed. "Our continued progress underscores the strong commitment we have to our three-pillar strategy of Maintain, Grow and Build, with the overall goal of improving profitability in 2018 and beyond."

Financial Highlights

First-quarter GAAP revenues were $128.4 million (1)

First-quarter GAAP net income of $33.8 million or $0.48 per share

First-quarter non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $31.8 million

First-quarter ending cash and marketable securities of $101.7 million

(1) First quarter total GAAP revenues include one-time items described in the table below.

The first quarter contained the following one-time items:

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP REVENUES (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31 2018 2017 Total revenues (GAAP basis) $ 128,404 $ 90,447 Non-cash adjustment to commercialization agreement revenues(2) (52,486 ) - Release of NUCYNTA sales reserves(3) (12,455 ) - Managed care dispute reserve - 4,742 Total revenues (non-GAAP basis) $ 63,463 $ 95,189

(2) Adjustment for the non-cash value assigned to inventory transferred to Collegium.

(3) $12.5 million benefit from the release of sales reserves for which the Company is no longer financially responsible.

Business Highlights

Collegium Commercialization Agreement : In January, Depomed closed a commercialization agreement with Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. under which Collegium is commercializing both NUCYNTA® ER and NUCYNTA®. In exchange, for the first four years of the agreement, Depomed is expected to receive a minimum annual royalty of $135 million ($132 million prorated for 2018). Under the agreement, Collegium began paying royalties to Depomed in the first quarter of 2018. The Company is pleased to report that previous NUCYNTA ER supply shortages, which negatively impacted revenues in the fourth quarter of 2017 and first quarter of 2018, have been resolved.



Depomed and its development partner recently began enrolling and dosing the first pediatric patients in a new clinical trial evaluating Cosyntropin (Synthetic ACTH Depot) for the treatment of infantile spasms, a specific seizure type present in infantile epilepsy syndrome, a rare pediatric disorder. In addition, as previously announced, the Company expects its development partner to file a New Drug Application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the use of Cosyntropin in a separate indication. That filing is expected by year end. New Business Development Agreements: To help strengthen its existing Neurology and Pain portfolio, Depomed today announced two new business development agreements. First, the Company amended its existing licensing agreement with Applied Pharma Research S.A. to in-license a new presentation of CAMBIA® that will offer patients a more convenient dosage form. The Company expects to file for FDA approval of this new CAMBIA presentation in 2019, if approved, this presentation will be patent protected through 2026. In addition, the Company entered into a new co-promotion relationship with Allegis Pharmaceuticals for Zipsor. Under terms of the new agreement, beginning in June, Allegis will supplement the Company's existing sales force outreach by adding approximately 30 new sales reps that focus exclusively on primary care physicians in targeted geographic regions. Depomed and Allegis will share revenues above a pre-defined baseline.



Revenue Summary

REVENUES (GAAP BASIS) (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31 2018 2017 Product sales, net: Gralise® $ 14,827 $ 17,600 CAMBIA® 6,416 7,190 Zipsor® 4,746 4,651 Total neurology product sales, net 25,989 29,441 NUCYNTA® products(1) 18,145 56,919 Lazanda®(2) 220 3,925 Total product sales, net 44,354 90,285 Commercialization agreement(3) 83,800 - Royalties 250 162 Total revenues $ 128,404 $ 90,447

(1) The Company licensed the commercial rights to sell NUCYNTA to Collegium on January 9, 2018. NUCYNTA product sales for the three months ended March 31, 2018 reflects the Company selling NUCYNTA between January 1st and January 8th and also includes a $12.5 million benefit related to the release of sales reserves for which the Company is no longer financially responsible.

(2) The Company divested Lazanda in November 2017. Product sales for the three months ended March 31, 2018 relates to sales reserve estimate adjustments.

(3) The commercialization agreement revenues for the quarter of $83.8 million is comprised of $28.1 million related to the commercialization rights and facilitation services provided to Collegium and $55.7 million related to the non-cash value assigned to the inventory transferred to Collegium.

2018 Financial Guidance

The Company confirms previous 2018 guidance for neurology franchise net sales and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA. Guidance for GAAP net loss improves from a range of ($72) million to ($82) million to a range of ($23) million to ($33) million as a result of the accounting for the Collegium commercial agreement revenue and the release of NUCYNTA sales reserves.

2018 Guidance Neurology Franchise Net Sales $120 to $125 million GAAP SG&A Expense $123 to $133 million GAAP R&D Expense $11 to $16 million Non-GAAP SG&A Expense $110 to $120 million Non-GAAP R&D Expense $10 to $15 million GAAP Net Loss ($23) to ($33) million Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $125 to $135 million

About Depomed

Depomed is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company committed to putting the patient first in everything it does. Depomed is focused on enhancing the lives of patients, families, physicians, providers and payors through the commercialization of products in the areas of pain and neurology, and in the development of drugs in areas of unmet medical need. Depomed currently markets three medicines focused on neuropathic pain and migraine through its Neurology and Pain businesses and its emerging Specialty Business is focused on orphan drug indications and areas of unmet medical need. To learn more about Depomed, visit www.depomed.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial results presented on a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, basis, we have included information about non-GAAP revenue, non GAAP adjusted earnings, non GAAP adjusted earnings per share and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non GAAP financial measures, as useful operating metrics. We believe that the presentation of these non‑GAAP financial measures, when viewed with our results under GAAP and the accompanying reconciliation, provides supplementary information to analysts, investors, lenders, and our management in assessing the Company's performance and results from period to period. We use these non‑GAAP measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate the Company's performance, and in part, in the determination of bonuses for executive officers and employees. These non‑GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non‑GAAP adjusted earnings and non‑GAAP adjusted earnings per share are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and represent GAAP net income (loss) and GAAP earnings (loss) per share adjusted to exclude non-cash adjustment to Collegium agreement revenue and cost of sales, release of NUCYNTA sales reserves, amortization, and non‑cash adjustments related to product acquisitions, stock‑based compensation expense, non‑cash interest expense related to debt, CEO transition, restructuring costs, adjustments associated with non-recurring legal settlements and disputes, and to adjust for the tax effect related to each of the non-GAAP adjustments. Non‑GAAP adjusted EBITDA is not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and represents GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude non-cash adjustment to Collegium agreement revenue and cost of sales, release of NUCYNTA sales reserves, interest income, interest expense, amortization, IPR&D and non‑cash adjustments related to product acquisitions, stock‑based compensation expense, depreciation, taxes, transaction costs, restructuring costs, adjustments related to non-recurring legal settlements and disputes, and CEO transition. Non‑GAAP financial measures used by us may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, non‑GAAP measures used by other companies.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements that are not historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the commercialization of Gralise, CAMBIA, and Zipsor, royalties associated with Collegium's commercialization of NUCYNTA and NUCYNTA ER, regulatory approval and clinical development of Cosyntropin, Depomed's financial outlook for 2018 and expectations regarding financial results and potential business opportunities and other risks detailed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that any of the Company's plans or objectives will be achieved. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (GAAP BASIS) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31 2018 2017 (unaudited) Revenues: Product sales, net $ 44,354 $ 90,285 Commercialization agreement 83,800 - Royalties 250 162 Total revenues 128,404 90,447 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 12,044 17,774 Research and development expense 1,528 5,084 Selling, general and administrative expense 29,033 48,519 Amortization of intangible assets 25,444 25,735 Restructuring charges 9,017 - Total costs and expenses 77,066 97,112 Income/(loss) from operations 51,337 (6,665 ) Interest and other income 229 250 Interest expense (18,068 ) (20,124 ) (Provision for)/benefit from income taxes 325 (202 ) Net income/(loss) $ 33,824 $ (26,741 ) Basic net income/(loss) per share $ 0.53 $ (0.43 ) Diluted net income/(loss) per share $ 0.48 $ (0.43 ) Basic shares used in calculation 63,503 62,129 Diluted shares used in calculation 81,877 62,129

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2018 2017 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 101,693 $ 128,089 Accounts receivable 62,428 72,482 Inventories 5,368 13,042 Property and equipment, net 11,658 13,024 Intangible assets, net 768,429 793,873 Prepaid and other assets 52,495 18,107 Total assets $ 1,002,071 $ 1,038,617 Accounts payable $ 10,203 $ 14,732 Income tax payable 126 126 Interest payable 11,164 13,220 Accrued liabilities 32,609 60,496 Accrued rebates, returns and discounts 93,099 135,828 Senior notes 358,227 357,220 Convertible notes 273,920 269,510 Contingent consideration liability 1,249 1,613 Other liabilities 15,384 16,364 Shareholders' equity 206,090 169,508 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,002,071 $ 1,038,617

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME/(LOSS) TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31 2018 2017 (unaudited) GAAP net income/(loss) $ 33,824 $ (26,741 ) Non-cash adjustment to commercialization agreement revenues(1) (52,486 ) - Non-cash adjustment to commercialization agreement cost of sales(1) 6,200 - Release of NUCYNTA sales reserves(2) (10,711 ) - Managed care dispute reserve - 4,742 Intangible amortization related to product acquisitions 25,444 25,735 Contingent consideration related to product acquisitions (202 ) (4,469 ) Stock based compensation 1,976 3,556 Interest income (94 ) (204 ) Interest expense 18,015 19,572 Depreciation 1,475 626 Provision for income taxes (325 ) 202 Restructuring and other costs(3) 8,330 2,276 Transaction costs 362 - Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 31,807 $ 25,295 (1) Adjustment for the non-cash value assigned to inventory transferred to Collegium. (2) $12.5 million benefit from the release of sales reserves for which the Company is no longer financially responsible, net of $1.7 million in royalties payable to Grunenthal. (3) Restructuring and other costs represents non-recurring costs associated with the Company's restructuring, headquarters relocation and CEO transition.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME/(LOSS) TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31 2018 2017 (unaudited) GAAP net income/(loss) $ 33,824 $ (26,741 ) Non-cash adjustment to commercialization agreement revenues(1) (52,486 ) - Non-cash adjustment to commercialization agreement cost of sales(1) 6,200 - Release of NUCYNTA sales reserves(2) (10,711 ) - Non-cash interest expense on debt 5,418 4,650 Managed care dispute reserve - 4,742 Intangible amortization related to product acquisitions 25,444 25,735 Contingent consideration related to product acquisitions (202 ) (4,469 ) Stock based compensation 1,976 3,556 Restructuring and other costs(3) 8,330 2,276 Valuation allowance on deferred tax assets - 7,568 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(4) 3,616 (12,884 ) Non-GAAP adjusted earnings $ 21,408 $ 4,433 Add interest expense of convertible debt, net of tax(5) 1,703 - Numerator $ 23,111 $ 4,433 Shares used in calculation(5) 81,877 64,294 Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share $ 0.28 $ 0.07 (1) Adjustment for the non-cash value assigned to inventory transferred to Collegium. (2) $12.5 million benefit from the release of sales reserves for which the Company is no longer financially responsible, net of $1.7 million in royalties payable to Grunenthal. (3) Restructuring and other costs represents non-recurring costs associated with the Company's restructuring, headquarters relocation and CEO transition. (4) Calculated by taking the pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments and applying the statutory tax rate. Expected cash taxes were zero for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and March 31, 2017. (5) The Company uses the if-converted method to compute diluted earnings per share with respect to its convertible debt.

RECONCILATIONS OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION For the three months ended March 31, 2018 (in thousands) (unaudited) Commercialization agreement

revenues Product Sales Cost of sales Research and development

expense Selling, general

and

administrative expense Restructuring Charges Amortization

of intangible assets Interest expense Benefit from

(provision for) income taxes GAAP as reported $ 83,800 $ 44,354 $ 12,044 $ 1,528 $ 29,033 $ 9,022 $ 25,444 $ (18,068 ) $ 325 Non-cash adjustment to commercial agreement revenues and cost of sales(1) (52,486 ) - (6,200 ) - - - - - - Release of NUCYNTA sales reserves(2) - (12,455 ) (1,744 ) - - - - - - Non-cash interest expense on debt - - - - - - - 5,418 - Intangible amortization related to product acquisitions - - - - - - (25,444 ) - - Contingent consideration related to product acquisitions - - - - 242 - - 40 - Stock based compensation - - (14 ) (53 ) (1,909 ) - - - - Restructuring and other costs(3) - - - - 691 (9,022 ) - - - Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments - - - - - - - - 3,616 Non-GAAP adjusted $ 31,315 $ 31,899 $ 4,086 $ 1,475 $ 28,057 $ - $ - $ (12,610 ) $ 3,941 (1) Adjustment for the non-cash value assigned to inventory transferred to Collegium. (2) $12.5 million benefit from the release of sales reserves for which the Company is no longer financially responsible, net of $1.7 million in royalties payable to Grunenthal. (3) Restructuring and other costs represents non-recurring costs associated with the Company's restructuring, headquarters relocation and CEO transition.

RECONCILATIONS OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION For the three months ended March 31, 2017 (in thousands) (unaudited) Product

Sales Cost of

sales Research and

development

expense Selling, general

and

administrative

expense Amortization of

intangible assets Interest expense Benefit from

(provision for)

income taxes GAAP as reported $ 90,285 $ 17,774 $ 5,084 $ 48,519 $ 25,735 $ (20,124 ) $ (202 ) Non-cash interest expense on debt - - - - - 4,650 - Intangible amortization related to product acquisitions - - - - (25,735 ) - - Managed care dispute reserve 4,742 - - - - - - Contingent consideration related to product acquisitions - - - 5,000 - 531 - Stock based compensation - (36 ) (346 ) (3,174 ) - - - Restructuring and other costs(1) - - - (2,276 ) - - - Valuation allowance on deferred tax assets - - - - - 7,568 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments - - - - - - (12,884 ) Non-GAAP adjusted $ 95,027 $ 17,738 $ 4,738 $ 48,069 $ - $ (14,943 ) $ (5,518 ) (1) Restructuring and other costs represents non-recurring costs associated with the Company's restructuring, headquarters relocation and CEO transition.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31 2018 2017 GAAP net income/(loss) per share $ 0.48 $ (0.43 ) Non-cash adjustment to commercialization agreement revenues(1) (0.64 ) - Non-cash adjustment to commercialization agreement cost of sales(1) 0.07 - Release of NUCYNTA sales reserves(2) (0.13 ) - Non-cash interest expense on debt 0.07 0.07 Managed care dispute reserve - 0.07 Intangible amortization related to product acquisitions 0.31 0.40 Contingent consideration related to product acquisitions (0.00 ) (0.07 ) Stock based compensation 0.02 0.06 Restructuring and other costs(3) 0.10 0.04 Valuation allowance on deferred tax assets - 0.12 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 0.04 (0.20 ) Adjustment of shares used in calculation (0.06 ) 0.01 Add interest expense of convertible debt, net of tax 0.02 - Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share $ 0.28 $ 0.07 (1) Adjustment for the non-cash value assigned to inventory transferred to Collegium. (2) $12.5 million benefit from the release of sales reserves for which the Company is no longer financially responsible, net of $1.7 million in royalties payable to Grunenthal. (3) Restructuring and other costs represents non-recurring costs associated with the Company's restructuring and headquarters relocation and CEO transition.

RECONCILIATION OF FY 2018 GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE (in millions) GAAP net loss ($23) - ($33) Non-cash adjustment to commercialization agreement revenues(1) ($44)

Non-cash adjustment to commercialization agreement cost of sales(1) $6

Release of NUCYNTA sales reserves(2) ($11)

Intangible amortization related to product acquisitions $102

Interest expense $63 - $66 Stock based compensation $12 - $14 Taxes $0 - $3 Depreciation $4 Restructuring and other costs (3) $20 - $24 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $125 - $135 (1) Adjustment for the non-cash value assigned to inventory transferred to Collegium. (2) $12.5 million benefit related from the release of sales reserves for which the Company is no longer financially responsible, net of $1.7 million in royalties payable to Grunenthal. (3) Restructuring and other costs represents non-recurring costs associated with the Company's restructuring and headquarters relocation and CEO transition.







