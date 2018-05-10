MoneyTrac Team to Participate in Tech Panel at CannaBiz Expo in Los Angeles

SAN DIEGO, May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Global Payout Inc. (OTC:GOHE) ("Global") is pleased to announce that, MoneyTrac Technology, Inc. ("MTRAC", the "Company"), of which Global is a significant shareholder (currently 18% ownership), announced today that they will have key members of their sales and technology support team at the CannBiz Expo in Los Angeles on May 12-13. The Expo goes beyond merely bringing together cannabis businesses as it will also host a variety of panels to discuss various elements and issues within the cannabis space, which will include an in-depth exploration into the various forms of technology that are being applied to this rapidly growing industry. As an invitee to one of the tech panels, the MoneyTrac Team will be there to not only weigh-in on these important topics from a fintech perspective, but will also leverage it as an opportunity to introduce attendees to MTRAC, the first ever payment solution using blockchain technology powered by GreenBox.

The event itself will feature more than 50 exhibitors and 16 panel discussions. The opportunity to participate in the panel discussion is a major opening to introduce all the cannabis businesses in the LA market to MTRAC. It also presents an opportunity to effectively educate them on how its blockchain-backed technology can be potentially utilized to solve a myriad of issues many newly licensed businesses throughout LA County are currently experiencing by operating on a cash-only basis.

Through the MTRAC payment platform, businesses within the industry can not only remove cash from their customer payment process, but also make payments to vendors and employees, and tap into features that include a back-end suite that manages inventory and tracks deliveries. It is truly a fully customizable business solution using blockchain technology, something no other company can offer, and the Company is extremely excited to share this solution with the attendees and exhibitors at CannaBiz.

"We very much understand the ongoing challenges that so many newly licensed dispensaries across LA have been experiencing since recreational legalization went into effect at the beginning of the year," said MoneyTrac CEO, Vanessa Luna. "The challenges and frustration that many of these owners currently deal with is something we believe can be remedied through our MTRAC technology, and with this incredibly unique opportunity we have to participate in a CannaBiz Expo tech panel, I am hoping for us to continue spreading the message to some of the most influential individuals throughout the industry that a viable solution to these issues does in fact exist through the MTRAC payment platform."

About Global Payout, Inc. (OTC:GOHE)

Since the Company's inception in 2009, Global Payout, Inc. has been a leading provider of comprehensive and customized prepaid payment solutions for domestic and international organizations distributing money worldwide. In 2014, Global introduced its first online payment platform called the Consolidated Payment Gateway (CPG), which allowed its enterprise clients to transfer money to international bank accounts, mobile accounts, and prepaid card accounts. The development of the CPG became the foundation for the introduction of its new, state of the art FINTECH payment system in 2017, for both online and mobile applications to allow account holders to maximize an expanded suite of financial services and minimize operational costs. Global will continue to offer their FINTECH payment system to many vertical markets for support of foreign currency exchange and digital currency, including ongoing support of the banking industry and international governments.

About MoneyTrac Technology

MoneyTrac Technology, Inc. (MTRAC) is a "New Age Technology Holding Company" offering a full-service solution for alternative banking and electronic financial marketplace with technology offerings including Payment Platform, Blockchain, Crypto-Commodity Exchange, Compliance, POS, E-Wallet, Mobile Application and Digital Payment Solutions for businesses and companies in various "high-costs of banking" industries. MTRAC offers additional suites of services ranging from business development, sales and marketing, to digital and print advertisement. We are One Network disrupting the status quo. It is MTRAC'S creative vision to create a "The New Age of Currency™" by bringing innovative technology solutions to various industries and providing the "Key to Cashless™".

