Momenta Pharmaceuticals to Webcast Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference 2018

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA), a biotechnology company specializing in the characterization and engineering of complex drugs, today announced that it will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference 2018. The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 11:40 A.M. ET.



A webcast of the presentation will be available live on the "Investors" section of the company's website located at www.momentapharma.com. A replay of the presentation will be posted on the Momenta website approximately one hour after the event.

About Momenta

Momenta Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company specializing in the detailed structural analysis of complex drugs and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. Momenta is applying its technology to the development of generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilar and potentially interchangeable biologics, and to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for autoimmune indications.

Contact:

Sarah Carmody

Momenta Pharmaceuticals

1-617-395-5189

IR@momentapharma.com