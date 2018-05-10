Phenom People Hosts Inaugural IAMPHENOM Conference

AMBLER, Pa., May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phenom People, the leader in Talent Relationship Marketing, successfully held its first conference, IAMPHENOM, at the DoubleTree in Center City Philadelphia, Pennsylvania last week. The conference boasted hundreds of attendees, including talent acquisition leaders from top brands around the world.



"Our inaugural conference was a huge success," said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO of Phenom People. "We didn't want the event to be a traditional user conference. We wanted to create an environment, a movement where people come together to inspire one another. We achieved that and so much more. We look forward to next year's IAMPHENOM Conference."

The two-day speaker line-up included a mixture of industry practitioners and influencers as well as many renowned special guests including:

Neil Pasricha, New York Times best-selling author

Rudy Karsan, former CEO and co-founder of Kenexa

Colleen Truitt, head of talent acquisition at The Hershey Company

Leona McCharles, vice president of Global Recruitment at RBC

Shelia Gray, global leader Talent Acquisition at GE Appliances

Jonah Berger, New York Times best-selling author

Jalen Mills, 2017 Super Bowl winning Philadelphia Eagles Cornerback

Topics ran along three main themes for the IAMPHENOM Conference: inspiration, meditation, and happiness. In addition, industry practitioners discussed best practices, innovative strategies, the future of work, and technology's role in improving the talent experience.

Phenom People will be hosting the conference in Philadelphia again next year, and it promises to be bigger and better. For more information on the 2019 IAMPHENOM Conference, visit www.IAMPHENOM.com, and sign up on the email list for future updates and announcements.

