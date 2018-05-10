H2O Innovation Secures Five New Water and Wastewater Projects Totalling $4.1 M

QUEBEC CITY, May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H 2 O Innovation Inc. ("H 2 O Innovation" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:HEO) is proud to announce it was awarded five (5) new water and wastewater projects in North America. These new contracts, worth $4.1 M, will bring the Corporation's project sales backlog to $56.6 M.



The first contract won by the Corporation is a pre-packaged wastewater treatment system using membrane bioreactor (MBR) technology, treating 75,000 GPD (284 m3/day). This is a first MBR system for H 2 O Innovation in the state of Texas. The city will use the treated wastewater to irrigate the sports fields of a regional park and during wet periods, the plant will discharge the treated wastewater into a nearby stream. "We are increasing our momentum in the strategic market of Texas. After several notable water treatment systems installed and an operation & maintenance contract won in this state, we can now add a wastewater treatment system to our portfolio", stated David Faber, Vice President – Capital Project Sales of H 2 O Innovation.

The second project consists of a partial upgrade to an existing system and will supply process water to an energy company located in the US Midwest. Ceramic membranes will be used as pre-treatment to a reverse osmosis system, treating 130 GPM (708 m3/day) from nearby lake water and effluent from tertiary treated wastewater. The difficult nature of the feedwater, and strict requirements for zero failure operation, necessitated the selection for this ceramic membrane product.

The other three contracts were awarded by Canadian municipalities. The first one is a nanofiltration (NF) system that will provide 330 GPM (1,800 m3/day) of drinking water for a city in Newfoundland, the Corporation's very first contract in this province. The second project consists of a NF system that will treat surface water to produce 220 GPM (1,199 m3/day) of drinking water for a municipality located in the Northern Quebec region. The system was design for high product recovery allowing for significant water savings. Finally, the last project is for a beer producer in the province of New Brunswick, where the NF technology will be used.

