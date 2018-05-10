Market Overview

NorthState Announces Quarterly Dividend

Globe Newswire  
May 10, 2018
HIGH POINT, N.C., May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthState, a leading fiber optic network, cloud and IT services provider, announced today that the board of directors of NorthState declared a cash dividend of $1.30 per share on the company's common stock.  The dividend is payable on June 5, 2018 to stockholders of record on May 22, 2018.

About NorthState
NorthState (OTC:NORSA) (OTC:NORSB) is a technology company focused on inspiring the Internet-driven lifestyle through high-touch experiences.  Its fiber-delivered, ultrafast Internet and Internet-driven applications enable residential customers and businesses to efficiently and securely take advantage of the Internet.  Through its Technology Solutions business unit, NorthState provides best-in-class data center colocation, customized cloud and IT solutions, managed disaster recovery services, managed security and unified communications. For more information, visit northstate.net.

Contacts:
NorthState                                                                                  LHA
Andrew Stevenson                                                                     Harriet Fried, SVP
336-886-3801                                                                             212-838-3777
investor.relations@nscom.com                                                   hfried@lhai.com

