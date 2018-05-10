NorthState Announces Quarterly Dividend

HIGH POINT, N.C., May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthState, a leading fiber optic network, cloud and IT services provider, announced today that the board of directors of NorthState declared a cash dividend of $1.30 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on June 5, 2018 to stockholders of record on May 22, 2018.



About NorthState

NorthState (OTC:NORSA) (OTC:NORSB) is a technology company focused on inspiring the Internet-driven lifestyle through high-touch experiences. Its fiber-delivered, ultrafast Internet and Internet-driven applications enable residential customers and businesses to efficiently and securely take advantage of the Internet. Through its Technology Solutions business unit, NorthState provides best-in-class data center colocation, customized cloud and IT solutions, managed disaster recovery services, managed security and unified communications. For more information, visit northstate.net.

Contacts:

NorthState LHA

Andrew Stevenson Harriet Fried, SVP

336-886-3801 212-838-3777

investor.relations@nscom.com hfried@lhai.com