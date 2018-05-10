HTG Molecular Diagnostics to Feature Its HTG EdgeSeq Precision Immuno-Oncology Panel at Booth #4113 at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Conference in June 2018

The Panel will be available to researchers as part of an early access program

TUCSON, Ariz., May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) (HTG), a provider of instruments, reagents, and services for molecular profiling applications, today announced that it will feature its HTG EdgeSeq Precision Immuno-Oncology Panel at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Conference being held in Chicago, IL on June 1-5, 2018.



"We are very excited to introduce our new HTG EdgeSeq Precision Immuno-Oncology Panel at the 2018 ASCO conference. Our Panel has been designed to simplify complex tumor biology and accelerate the development of clinical biomarkers. As Immuno-Oncology matures as a field, it is critical that translational tools evolve with the science to address immunotherapy acquired resistance or lack of response seen in broader cancer patient populations," said Mark Stern, Vice President of Immuno-Oncology at HTG. "We have designed this panel to facilitate the molecular subtyping of tumors, allowing for the potential stratification of cancer into biological sub-groups, which might be sensitive to newly developed combination treatments. The new panel builds on HTG's existing portfolio of assays, which leverage next-generation sequencing (NGS) to advance precision oncology."

John Lubniewski, President and Chief Operating Officer of HTG, stated, "This comprehensive panel, with its multiple potential applications, supports our vision of helping researchers to advance their work and directly apply that knowledge to molecular testing. By using the HTG EdgeSeq Precision Immuno-Oncology Panel, researchers can go from raw sample to sequencing-ready libraries in as little as 36-hours, with less than four hours of hands-on time. We are also developing analytic modules to provide researchers with the answers they need when they need them. Our goal is to provide labs with a complete solution to empower precision medicine at the local level."

About the HTG EdgeSeq Precision Immuno-Oncology Panel

The HTG EdgeSeq Precision Immuno-Oncology Panel includes applications such as the immunophenotyping of tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs); monitoring of immunotherapy response biomarkers; and the elucidation of immune-escape mechanisms known to drive disease progression. Using only a single 5 µm formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue section, the panel is able to profile over one thousand genes, without the RNA extraction and complex workflow associated with standard RNA-seq methods. Together with the HTG EdgeSeq system, users will have the ability to profile using a wide variety of sample types allowing them to accelerate discovery, support translational applications, and determine potential biomarkers for development of companion diagnostics.

About HTG:

HTG is focused on next generation sequencing (NGS) based molecular profiling. The company's proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. HTG's customers use its technology to identify biomarkers important for precision medicine, to understand the clinical relevance of these discoveries, and ultimately to identify treatment options. Our mission is to empower precision medicine at the local level.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the design and expected features and functionality of the HTG EdgeSeq Precision Immuno-Oncology Panel. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "goal," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements necessarily contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based upon management's current expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks, and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risk that the HTG EdgeSeq Precision Immuno-Oncology Panel may not function or provide benefits to our customers as expected, risks associated with our ability to successfully commercialize our products; the risk that our products and services may not be adopted by biopharmaceutical companies or other customers as anticipated, or at all; our ability to manufacture our products to meet demand; the level and availability of first party payor reimbursement for our products; our ability to effectively manage our anticipated growth; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and proprietary technologies; our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights and proprietary technology of first parties; competition in our industry; additional capital and credit availability; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; and product liability claims. These and other factors are described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

