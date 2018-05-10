Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market Will Reach USD 31.80 billion by 2023: Zion Market Research

New York, NY, May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Cosmetic Ingredients Market By Type (Surfactants, Conditioning Polymers, Emulsifiers, Emollients, Antimicrobials, UV absorbers, Antioxidants and Preservatives, and Rheology Modifiers), By Application – Skin Care, Hair Care, Make Up, and Oral Care) - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017 – 2023". According to the report, the global cosmetic ingredients market was valued at around USD 21.85 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach approximately USD 31.80 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 4.43% between 2017 and 2023.

Cosmetic ingredients are the precise set of substances, used in the formulation and composition of cosmetics. Moreover, cosmetic ingredients are used as a cleansing agent, moisturizing agent, and coloring agents. It is typically used to enhance physical appearance, which in turn makes people more confident and pleasing.

Cosmetic ingredients market is expected to witness substantial growth within the forecast period. Cosmetic ingredients have been gaining importance due to its extensive application in skin care, make-up, hair care and oral care. An increase in the purchasing power of the global population can also be attributed to the growth of the cosmetic ingredients market. The cosmetic ingredients market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period. The market is mainly driven due to increasing new products or cosmetic ingredients developed by manufacturers in order to meet specific needs of consumers. Growing demand in emerging economies is anticipated to set new growth opportunities in the near future.

Based on the type, surfactants segments hold major market share and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Approximately 10% of surfactants are produced in all over the world, which is generally used in the composition & formulation of cosmetic. Thus, the demand of this ingredient will help to support the cosmetic ingredients market growth in near future.

By application, hair and skin care segment is expected to attain a major market share of the global cosmetic ingredients market during the forecast period. Growing demand for natural hair and skin care product without ammonia, sulfur, and paraben is increasing at a rapid pace. People are more inclined towards hair care products for hair fall control and dandruff protection. In turn, cosmetic ingredients market will gain more share value over the forecast period.

North America is expected to show considerable growth in the years to come. This is mainly due to increasing government regulations in this region. In spite of that, increasing concern among women about their skin and hair is the key factor for the considerable growth in this market.

Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. The factors attributed towards the growth of this region include high awareness among the population to use beauty products, availability of wide variety of cosmetic products, and the strong presence of many domestic and international cosmetic products manufacturing brands such as L'oreal, Unilever etc.

Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to be the most promising region in terms of lucrative opportunities lying ahead for generating high revenue. China, India, ASEAN, Mexico, and Brazil are the key promising countries driving the market growth in APEC and Latin America. The rapid growth of urbanization and rising disposable income is reflecting incredibly on Asian consumers. With the extended buying power, consumers are likely to spend on top of the line costly cosmetic products, for the purpose of looking great. This aspect is probably anticipated to strengthen the cosmetic ingredients market in Asia Pacific region over the forecast period.

The Middle East & Africa is poised to be the growth engines for cosmetic ingredients market in the near future. This is mainly due to increasing demand and use of cosmetic products. For instance, in 2015, the sales revenue generated in the UAE beauty industry was around USD 2 billion.

The report also includes detailed profiles of key players operating in the market such as Akzo Nobel N.V., Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Croda International Plc, Clariant AG, Evonik Industries AG, Innospec Inc., Lonza Group, Solvay SA, and The Dow Chemical Co. The detailed description of players includes parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments of the company.

This report segments the Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market as follows:

Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market: Type Segment Analysis

Surfactants

Conditioning Polymers

Emulsifiers

Emollients

Antimicrobials

UV absorbers

Antioxidants and Preservatives

Rheology Modifiers

Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market: Application Segment Analysis

Skin Care

Hair Care

Makeup

Oral Care

Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK France Germany

Asia Pacific

China Japan India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

