Vidaris, Inc. Senior Associate Kevin Kavanagh Rejoins Company as Regional Director to Lead West Coast Growth Strategy

NEW YORK, May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vidaris Inc. announced today that Kevin Kavanagh has returned to its staff as a Senior Associate and Director, Southwest Region. Mr. Kavanagh will lead the Company's growth opportunities for the West Coast, with an initial focus on California. He rejoins the nationally renowned team of building envelope consultants advising clients on both new and existing buildings.



"I am pleased to rejoin the team at Vidaris and lead West Coast growth. There are huge opportunities for Vidaris and for other project stakeholders out here," said Kevin Kavanagh. "I enjoyed my first 10 years with Vidaris and I couldn't pass up the chance to work with some of the best in the industry again when the opportunity arose. Not only does the firm provide a deep bench of talent and a commitment to continuing to grow its practice nationally, it provides an opportunity for me personally and professionally to broaden my practice."

"This is a true homecoming for Kevin, and we're thrilled to welcome him back to the firm," said Marc Weissbach, Chief Executive Officer and President of Vidaris, Inc. "Not only does he have a well-rounded background, but he also brings a natural ability for client service and creativity to every facet of his work. He is an integral part of our continued growth. We expect to build on the strong foundation we've established with our New York clientele who also have a presence on the West Coast, as well as through the network of Vidaris' affiliate companies on the West Coast, including, LPI and C2G International."

Alexander Argento, Senior Vice President at Vidaris says, "I'm excited for Vidaris tapping back into the West Coast market. Early in my career at Vidaris we worked on projects at MGM's CityCenter, McCarran Airport, Pacific Design Center's Red Building and Hotel Bel-Air. Kevin's commitment to exposing us to more exemplary projects in the market is very exciting."

Mr. Kavanagh joined a predecessor of the Company, Israel Berger & Associates (IBA), from 1998 through 2008. His career in the AEC industry spans over 20 years. Following his departure at Vidaris, Mr. Kavanagh worked for 10 years as an Architect in Southern California, specializing in building envelope design development and execution. Mr. Kavanagh received his Bachelors of Architecture degree from The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art in 1995.

About Vidaris

Vidaris, together with its affiliates LPI, Inc., CBI Consulting, LLC and C2G International, LLC, helps real estate owners, architects, institutions and other stakeholders realize their goals and objectives in the areas of building envelope, energy efficiency, dispute resolution, code and zoning, and specialty engineering. The group employs over 275 professionals in 12 offices.