Select Sands To Release Q1 2018 Financial Results May 17, 2018 and Schedules Conference Call

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Select Sands Corp. ("Select Sands" or the "Company") (TSXV:SNS) (OTC:SLSDF) will release financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2018 on Thursday May 17th after the market closes, and will host a conference call on Friday, May 18th at 11:00 AM EDT (8:00 AM PDT).



Zig Vitols, President and CEO of Select Sands states, "Following our tremendous progress over the course of last year, we are pleased to continue our success into 2018. With new projects underway, we are off to an ambitious start and are pleased with the progress we have made thus far. The market for Select Sands' sand products continues to show signs of great strength and we believe we are in an enviable position to take advantage of the growing demand."

Details of the conference call:

Date: Friday, May 18, 2018

Time: 11:00 AM EDT/8:00 AM PDT

About Select Sands Corp.

Select Sands Corporation is an industrial silica product company which owns a number of properties in Arkansas and is currently in production at its 100% owned, 520-acre Northern White, Tier-1, silica sands property located near Sandtown, Arkansas, U.S.A . Select Sands' goal is to become a key supplier of premium industrial silica sand and frac sand to North American markets. Select Sands' Arkansas properties have a significant logistical advantage of being significantly closer to oil and gas markets located in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana than sources of similar sands from the Wisconsin area.

