Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. Schedules Webcast to Discuss Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2018

LOS ANGELES, May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT), a leading provider of media, content, connectivity and data analytics to markets across air, sea and land, today announced that it will host a live webcast to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of 2018 on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET. Global Eagle expects to file its first-quarter-2018 Form 10-Q on or before May 15, 2018, which is within the "Form 12b-25 extension period" permitted by the Securities & Exchange Commission.



Global Eagle will make the webcast accessible through the Investor Relations section of its website at http://investors.geemedia.com/events.cfm. Global Eagle will archive a webcast replay on its website for 30 days following the event.

