nLIGHT, Inc. Announces Date for First Quarter Earnings Release

VANCOUVER, Wash., May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2018 after the financial markets close on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. nLIGHT's first quarter ended on March 31, 2018.



A conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the first quarter results will be held on Wednesday, May 23 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). An audio webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the company's web site at http://nlight.net/company/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call.

Access to the conference call will also be available by dialing 1-877-270-2148 (U.S., toll-free) or +1-412-902-6510 (international and toll), with the conference title: nLIGHT First Quarter 2018 Earnings. A telephone replay of the call will be available for a limited time at 1-877-344-7529 (U.S., toll-free) or +1-412-317-0088 (international and toll) with the passcode: 10119951.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. is a leading provider of high‑power semiconductor and fiber lasers used in a variety of end applications in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets.

