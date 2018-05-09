M-RAD ARCHITECTURE SELECTED TO DESIGN NEW RING HEADQUARTERS

LOS ANGELES, May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAWTHORNE, CA - Known as the ‘city of neighbors', Hawthorne is home to tech giants; SpaceX, Tesla, and a number of aerospace companies who will soon have a new neighbor of their own - smart video doorbell and security cameras company, Ring which was recently acquired by Amazon for over $1 billion.

Ring video doorbells and security cameras stream live HD video and two-way audio straight to smartphones, tablets, and PCs allowing homeowners to safely answer the door from virtually anywhere in the world. The Ring campus headquarters is currently located in Santa Monica, California and will follow the path of many fellow cutting-edge companies by relocating to the former aerospace hub - Hawthorne, California. "We are proud to join the list of innovative, forward-thinking companies that call Hawthorne home," said Jamie Siminoff, inventor of Ring. "Our new space will allow Ring to grow as we work to make our neighborhoods safer."

M-Rad, a Los Angeles based architecture and design studio has been selected to design the creative office space complete with a grand atrium with 30' trees, unique co-working space, and a state-of-the-art engineering and design wing for the technology startup. "As a small but fearlessly progressive architecture and design studio, the opportunity to design Ring's headquarters in this rapidly evolving tech hub couldn't be a better fit for us," said Matthew Rosenberg, CEO and Founder of M-Rad. "With SpaceX, Tesla, and Amazon's shipping center located a stone's throw away, some of the world's most renowned creative geniuses of the tech industry will have their eyes on the development of this area which we feel extremely honored to be a part of."

The new 62,000 square foot Ring headquarters in the South Bay will be developed by Vella Group, known from New York to Los Angeles for its success in equity, brokerage, and investments in the real estate market. "Hawthorne has become a hotbed for technology companies seeking sustainable alternatives to creative office space in El Segundo and L.A.'s Westside," said Zach Vella of Vella Group. "We are thrilled to play a role in this exciting transformation that will continue to bring good-paying, creative jobs to the city."

With construction set to begin soon, the Ring team of 250 employees is eagerly anticipating the completion of the project which is slated to be finished within the year.

M-Rad is an international, award-winning architecture and design studio which uses a progressive business model to reform the architecture industry. Their unique, multi-faceted approach incorporates M-Rad in every step of the architecture process; from design and development to marketing and branding.

M-Rad Architecture | Matthew Rosenberg, Carlos Augusto Garcia, Alexander Kallioras (visualizations)

12515 Cerise Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250

