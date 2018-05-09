Catalyst Biosciences to Host Key Opinion Leader Meeting on Novel Treatments for Hemophilia B and Hemophilia with Inhibitors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO), today announced that it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) breakfast on the topic of novel treatments for hemophilia B and hemophilia with inhibitors at 8:00 a.m. EDT on May 14, 2018 in New York City.



The event will feature presentations by KOLs Professor John Pasi, University of Leicester, and Wayne Cook, Coalition for Hemophilia B, who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need for treating patients with hemophilia B, as well as provide the patient perspective of living with the disease. Both KOLs will be available to answer questions at the conclusion of the event.

Catalyst Biosciences' management team will provide an update on the Company's ongoing clinical development work with CB 2679d, a next-generation subcutaneous Factor IX for the potential treatment of hemophilia B. CB 2679d is currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials and was awarded orphan drug designations by the European Commission in June 2017 and by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September 2017. The company will also provide a clinical update on marzeptacog alfa (activated), a next-generation subcutaneous Factor VIIa for the potential treatment of hemophilia inhibitor patients.

Professor John Pasi graduated in medicine from the University of Birmingham in 1983 and did his first specialist training in hematology at Birmingham Children's Hospital. He was awarded a Ph.D. for his research work there. In 1993 he was appointed as Consultant Hematologist and Honorary Senior Lecturer at the Royal Free Hospital and School of Medicine, where he remained until 1999. He was then appointed Professor of Hematology at the University of Leicester, as well as Head of Hematology Services at the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust. His clinical interests are in thrombosis and treating patients with bleeding disorders including genetic conditions such as von Willebrand disease and hemophilia.

Wayne Cook is a life-time mentor to the hemophilia B community and has been president of the Coalition for over 10 years. Diagnosed with hemophilia at age six, he is dedicated to using his experiences to improve the quality of life of all affected by hemophilia B. He urges the hemophilia B community to "get out there, get involved, and enjoy living life to its fullest."

This event is intended for institutional investors, sell-side analysts, investment bankers, and business development professionals only. Please RSVP in advance if you plan to attend, as space is limited. For those who are unable to attend in person, a live webcast and replay of the event will be accessible here. A copy of Catalyst's presentation will be available on the company's website for at least 30 days after the presentation.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines to address hematology indications. Catalyst is focused on the field of hemostasis, including the subcutaneous prophylaxis of hemophilia and facilitating surgery in individuals with hemophilia. For more information, please visit www.catalystbiosciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statement of historical fact, included in this press release regarding the potential uses and benefits of MarzAA to treat individuals with hemophilia A or B with an inhibitor and of CB 2679d to treat individuals with hemophilia B are forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but not limited to, the risk that enrollment or results of clinical trials may be delayed and that such trials may not have satisfactory outcomes, that Cohort 6 of the Phase 1/2 trial of CB 2679d or the Phase 2 portion of the Phase 2/3 trial of MarzAA will not replicate the results from earlier human trials or from prior animal studies, that potential adverse effects may arise from the testing or use of the Company's products, including the generation of antibodies, the risk that costs required to develop or manufacture the Company's products will be higher than anticipated, competition and other factors that affect our ability to establish collaborations on commercially reasonable terms and other risks described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 19, 2018, along with our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Investors:

Fletcher Payne, CFO

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc.

1.650.871.0761

investors@catbio.com



Media:

Josephine Belluardo, Ph.D.

LifeSci Public Relations

1.646.751.4361

jo@lifescipublicrelations.com