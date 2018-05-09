LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against LendingClub Corporation

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) ("LendingClub") on behalf of purchasers of LendingClub publicly traded securities between February 28, 2015 and April 25, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").



The filed complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

LendingClub falsely promised consumers they would receive a loan with "no hidden fees";



LendingClub's privacy policy did not comply with the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act;



consequently, the foregoing conduct would subject LendingClub's business practices to heightened regulatory scrutiny by the Federal Trade Commission; and



as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The Class Period begins on February 28, 2015, the day after LendingClub filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2014 ("2014 10-K") with the U.S. Securities and exchange Commission ("SEC") which provided LendingClub's annual financial results and position. The 2014 10-K stated that LendingClub believed that all installment loans offered through its marketplace featured a fixed rate that was "clearly" disclosed to the borrower and which contained "no hidden fees."

On April 25, 2018, the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") announced in a press release that it had filed a complaint against LendingClub alleging violations of the FTC Act for falsely promising consumers they would receive a loan with "no hidden fees[,]" and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act for failing to provide customers with a clear and conspicuous privacy notice so that each customer could reasonably be expected to receive actual notice. The press release stated, in relevant part: "The Federal Trade Commission has charged the LendingClub Corporation with falsely promising consumers they would receive a loan with ‘no hidden fees,' when, in actuality, the company deducted hundreds or even thousands of dollars in hidden up-front fees from the loans."

Following this news, shares of LendingClub fell $0.49 per share, or over 15% from its previous closing price to close at $2.77 per share on April 25, 2018.

