Greater Hudson Bank and PFK O'Connor Davies to Host Seminar on New Tax Law Changes

BARDONIA, N.Y., May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Hudson Bank, ("the Bank") (OTCQX:GHDS) will be hosting a seminar on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm at its Tarrytown location, 155 White Plains Road, Suite 222. The event will concentrate on how recent changes to the tax law impact local businesses and how to best position oneself in response. The event will feature PFK O'Connor Davies partners Douglas S. Ruttenberg, Joseph R. Bodan, and Ann Buscaglia for a Q&A session and hors d'oeuvres will be served.



"It is a privilege to have partners of PFK O'Connor Davies join us at our Tarrytown location for this informative Q&A seminar," said John Rivera, Vice President and Westchester District Manager. "Greater Hudson is honored to have the opportunity to host events such as this to our clients and neighbors alike." As District Manager for Greater Hudson Bank, John is responsible for supporting the overall performance of the Bank's offices within Westchester County to ensure superior service to small businesses, municipalities, and non-profits.

The seminar is open to the public but space is limited and RSVPs are required to attend. If you are interested in joining, email RSVP@greaterhudsonbank.com or call (914) 610-3317 by May 15th.

Greater Hudson Bank, founded in 2002, is a premier NY community bank which specializes in providing customized banking services, SBA loans, commercial mortgages, and business lines of credit to Hudson Valley-based businesses, non-profits, and municipal agencies. The Bank is chartered by the New York State Department of Financial Services and its deposits are insured by the FDIC. As evidence of the Bank's financial strength, Greater Hudson Bank has been recognized with a superior rating by the country's leading independent bank rating and research firm, BauerFinancial, Inc. Further information can be found on the Bank's website at GreaterHudsonBank.com or by calling 844-GREAT-11.

Contact: Joe Koza

Marketing Coordinator

(914) 610-3317