Propel Media Reports Early Settlement of $18.5MM of Future Obligations

IRVINE, Calif., May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propel Media, Inc. (OTC:PROM), a performance focused digital media and advertising company, today announced that the Company paid approximately $4.4 million in cash to fully satisfy future obligations of $18.5 million.

Pursuant to the Company's financing agreement for its term loan, the Company was obligated to make an additional payment to the lenders of $12.5 million in January 2019. The Company has renegotiated this fee down to $3.0 million and immediately paid it, thereby fully satisfying the obligation for the deferred fee. Also, on May 9, 2018, the Company made a voluntary principal prepayment of the term loan in the amount of $2 million, which reduced the total term loan principal amount outstanding to $53.2 million.

Similarly, in connection with the 2015 merger between the Company and Future Ads LLC, the Company had an obligation to pay the former members of Future Ads a total of $6 million immediately after paying the above mentioned $12.5 million fee to the Company's lenders. On May 9, 2018, the Company reached an agreement with the former Future Ads members to reduce such deferred payment obligation to $1.44 million from $6 million. On the same date, the Company paid the $1.44 million amount to the former Future Ads members in full satisfaction of the deferred payment obligation.

"I am delighted to announce the early payoff of $4.4 million to fully satisfy what had been $18.5 million of future obligations. These transactions, along with the additional voluntary principal reduction of the term loan, have significantly strengthened the Company's overall financial position," said Marv Tseu, Chief Executive Officer of Propel Media.

Further details concerning these transactions can be found in the Company's Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 9, 2018.

