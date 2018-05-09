Rapid7 to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD), powering SecOps through its visibility, analytics and automation cloud, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences:



The Needham Emerging Technology Conference in New York, NY. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time.



The Cowen Technology, Media and Telecom Conference in New York, NY. The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, May 31, 2018 at 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time.



The Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, MA. The presentation is scheduled for Monday, June 11, 2018 at 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time.



The William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL. The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.

The presentations will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time under the "Events and Presentations" section on the Company's investor relations website at investors.rapid7.com.

About Rapid7

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) powers the practice of SecOps by delivering shared visibility, analytics, and automation that unites security, IT, and DevOps teams. The Rapid7 Insight platform empowers these teams to jointly manage and reduce risk, detect and contain attackers, and analyze and optimize operations. Rapid7 technology, services, and research drive vulnerability management, application security, incident detection and response (SIEM), orchestration and automation, and log management for more than 7,100 organizations across more than 120 countries, including 55% of the Fortune 100. To learn more about Rapid7 or join our threat research, visit www.rapid7.com.

Investor Contact:

Jeff Bray, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

investors@rapid7.com

(857) 990-4074

Press contact:

Caitlin Doherty

press@rapid7.com

(857) 990-4136