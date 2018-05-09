Uniti Group Inc. Declares $0.60 Per Share Quarterly Dividend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. ("Uniti") (NASDAQ:UNIT) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share, payable on July 13, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 29, 2018.



ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2017, Uniti owns 4.9 million fiber strand miles, approximately 700 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Mark A. Wallace, 501-850-0866

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

mark.wallace@uniti.com