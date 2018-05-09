National Vision Holdings, Inc. Announces Planned Retirement of Charlie Foell, SVP of Manufacturing and Distribution

DULUTH, Ga., May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE), one of the nation's largest optical retailers providing quality, affordable eye care and eyewear, today announced that Charlie Foell, Senior Vice President (SVP) of Manufacturing and Distribution, plans to retire from his position effective June 30, 2018. Bob McKinzie, currently Vice President of Manufacturing for the Company will be promoted to succeed Foell as SVP of Manufacturing and Supply Chain. Foell will remain at National Vision to focus on strategic initiatives and special projects.



"There is no doubt that Charlie's impact on National Vision – in fact, the entire optical industry – will be felt for years to come," said Reade Fahs, Chief Executive Officer of National Vision Holdings, Inc. "Under his leadership, we have built a network of ultra low-cost optical labs that is a model for many in the industry. That is a pretty incredible accomplishment, and we will miss him greatly."

"As we continue serving evermore patients and customers, I am thrilled that, following this planned succession, Bob will lead National Vision's manufacturing and supply chain efforts," Fahs continued. "Bob's experience and knowledge of the intricacies of optical manufacturing and distribution processes are the perfect mix to lead us into this next phase of growth."

Foell has led National Vision's manufacturing and distribution efforts for nearly 20 years. During his tenure, Foell led the Company through facilities expansions, technology upgrades and supply chain improvements that enabled National Vision to build a global network of labs that focuses on efficiency, accuracy and innovation in product manufacturing.

McKinzie joined National Vision in 2006, and has more than 30 years of experience in the optical manufacturing industry, having worked at LensCrafters, Price Club and Cole Vision/Luxottica.

About National Vision Holdings, Inc.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) is one of the largest optical retail companies in the United States with over 1,000 stores in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the company operates five retail brands: America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Vision Centers inside select Walmart stores, and Vista Optical s inside Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases, offering a variety of products and services for customers' eye care needs. For more information, please visit www.nationalvision.com.

