ANGI Homeservices Earnings Release Available on Company's IR Site

GOLDEN, Colo., May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) posted its first quarter financial results on the investor relations section of its website at ir.angihomeservices.com . As announced previously, the Company will host a conference call tomorrow, Thursday, May 10, 2017, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the earnings release. Participating in the call will be Joey Levin, Chairman of ANGI Homeservices and CEO of IAC, Chris Terrill, CEO of ANGI Homeservices and Glenn H. Schiffman, CFO of ANGI Homeservices and IAC. The live audiocast and replay will be open to the public at ir.angihomeservices.com .



ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) connects millions of homeowners to home service professionals through its portfolio of digital home services brands, including HomeAdvisor® and Angie's List®. Combined, these leading marketplaces allow homeowners to match, research and connect on-demand to the largest network of service professionals either online, through our mobile apps, or by voice assistants. The network of service professionals across our platforms is supported by 15 million consumer reviews submitted on hundreds of thousands of professionals, collected over the course of 20 years. ANGI Homeservices owns and operates brands across eight countries and is headquartered in Golden, Colo. Learn more at www.angihomeservices.com.

