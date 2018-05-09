Triumph Bancorp to Live Stream Webcast Annual Meeting

DALLAS, May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will be holding its 2018 Annual Shareholders' Meeting on May 10, 2018 at 1:00 PM Central time. The Company will host a live audio webcast of the annual meeting. Following the business portion of the meeting, Aaron P. Graft, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will discuss the Company's 2017 operational and financial results as well as recent developments from the first quarter of 2018.



A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via the Company's website at www.triumphbancorp.com through the Investor Relations, News & Events, Webcasts and Presentations links, or through a direct link here at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/tbk180510.html. If you do not have web access, a conference line will be available in a listen only mode by dialing 1-855-940-9472 (Canada: 1-855-669-9657). Please request to be joined into the Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (TBK) call.

About Triumph

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) is a financial holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Triumph offers a diversified line of community banking and commercial finance products through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB. www.triumphbancorp.com

