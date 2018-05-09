Fluidigm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), an innovative life science company that develops, manufactures and markets multiparameter mass cytometry technology and proprietary microfluidics systems used in research and applied markets, announced today that the company's management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in New York:



Vikram Jog, chief financial officer will participate in a fireside chat and answer questions on the company at the UBS 2018 Global Healthcare Conference in New York, on Monday, May 21, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT; and



Chris Linthwaite, president and chief executive officer will make a formal presentation regarding Fluidigm's business, strategy and financial performance at the Jefferies 2018 Global Health Care Conference in New York, on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT. Shortly following the presentation, Chris Linthwaite and Vikram Jog, will answer questions on the company.

A live webcast of the company's fireside chat, presentation and subsequent replay may be accessed at http://investors.fluidigm.com/events.cfm. The webcasts will be archived for 90 days following the live presentations.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) develops, manufactures, and markets life science analytical and preparatory systems for markets such as mass cytometry, high-throughput genomics, and single-cell genomics. We sell to leading academic institutions, clinical research laboratories, and pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and agricultural biotechnology companies worldwide. Our systems are based on proprietary microfluidics and multiparameter mass cytometry technology and are designed to significantly simplify experimental workflow, increase throughput, and reduce costs while providing excellent data quality. Fluidigm products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

We use our website (www.fluidigm.com), corporate Twitter account (@fluidigm), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/fluidigm), and LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/fluidigm-corporation) as channels of distribution of information about our products, our planned financial and other announcements, our attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and we may use these channels to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor our website and our social media accounts in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Fluidigm and the Fluidigm logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Fluidigm Corporation.

Contact:

Fluidigm Corporation

Agnes Lee

Vice President, Investor Relations

(650) 416-7423

agnes.lee@fluidigm.com