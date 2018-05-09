resTORbio to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference

BOSTON, May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on helping people live healthier longer through the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases, today announced that company management will present a corporate overview at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 10:15 a.m. PT (1:15 p.m. ET) in Las Vegas, NV.



A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the Investors section of resTORbio's website at http://ir.restorbio.com/investors.

About resTORbio

resTORbio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on helping people live healthier longer through the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. resTORbio's lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1 - an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac and neurologic systems. RTB101, resTORbio's lead drug candidate, is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor currently being investigated in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. The company expects to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases.

Contacts:

Beth DelGiacco

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

212-362-1200

beth@sternir.com

Michael Lampe

Scient PR

484-575-5040

michael@scientpr.com