Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Chief Operating Officer

FORT COLLINS, Colo., May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS), a global leader in innovative power and control technologies, today announced that Neil D. Brinker will join the company as its executive vice president and chief operating officer on June 18, 2018, reporting to Yuval Wasserman, president & chief executive officer.



Neil is an experienced global leader with a broad knowledge of industrial markets and a proven track record managing operations and delivering improved operating and financial results. Most recently, Neil was the group president of IDEX Corporation, responsible for a broad array of products and solutions for numerous industrial applications including measurement, control systems and software monitoring.

Prior to IDEX, Neil was director of global operations at Gilbarco Veeder-Root, a Danaher company, responsible for manufacturing operations, strategic planning and M&A for several global locations. Neil holds a B.S.M.E. from Michigan State University, a Master of Engineering from the University of Michigan and an MBA from Eastern Michigan University.

"I am excited to add such an experienced leader to the executive team," said Yuval Wasserman. "Neil's broad industrial knowledge and global experience will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand in our core and new markets."

"I look forward to joining Advanced Energy and helping the company deliver on its long-term growth strategy and drive operational excellence across the organization," said Brinker.

