American Electric Technologies to Report First Quarter 2018 Results

HOUSTON, May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Electric Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AETI), a leading provider of power delivery solutions for the global energy industry, has scheduled its quarterly conference call to discuss first quarter 2018 results on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.



Individuals who wish to participate in the conference call should dial +1 866-519-2796; pass code 737583 in the United States and Canada. International callers should dial +1 323-794-2095, pass code 737583.

The company's announcement of financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 is to be made on Tuesday morning, May 15, 2018. The company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q is to also be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 15, 2018.

American Electric Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AETI) is a leading provider of power delivery solutions to the global energy industry. AETI offers M&I Electric™ power distribution and control products, electrical services, and construction services.

AETI is headquartered in Houston and has global sales, support and manufacturing operations in Beaumont, Texas and Rio de Janeiro, Macaé and Belo Horizonte, Brazil. In addition, AETI has minority interest in a joint venture in Xian, China. AETI's SEC filings, news and product/service information are available at www.aeti.com.

