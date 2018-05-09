PotlatchDeltic Board Declares Distribution on Common Stock

SPOKANE, Wash., May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declared a quarterly distribution on the Company's common stock. The distribution of $0.40 per share is payable June 29, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 7, 2018.



About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland land sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

