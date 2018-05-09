Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Naturally Aged Flooring to Q.E.P. Co., Inc.

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client Ace Flooring, Inc., dba Naturally Aged Flooring, to Q.E.P. Co., Inc.



Naturally Aged Flooring, located in Moorpark, CA, is a premier hardwood flooring manufacturer, importer and distributor serving a national customer base of over 2,500, mostly independently-owned, retailers and has been in business since 1976.

Q.E.P. Co., Inc., founded in 1979, is a world- class, worldwide provider of innovative, quality and value-driven flooring and industrial solutions. As a leading manufacturer, marketer and distributor, QEP delivers a comprehensive line of hardwood and laminate flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives and flooring related products targeted for the professional installer as well as the do-it-yourselfer.

Headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut, Woodbridge International is a leading mergers and acquisition firm celebrating its 25th year in business.

