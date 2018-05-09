Funko Announces Participation in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

EVERETT, Wash., May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO), a leading pop culture consumer products company, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference at The Westin Boston Waterfront in Boston, MA on Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 9:20 am ET. Brian Mariotti, President and CEO, and Russell Nickel, CFO, will host the presentation.



The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live at https://investor.funko.com/. Participants should log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation. A replay will also be available.

About Funko

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at https://funko.com/, and follow us on Twitter (@OriginalFunko) and Instagram (@OriginalFunko).For more information, please visit https://funko.com/.

