ReWalk Robotics to Report First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 10, 2018

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel, May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK), a leading manufacturer of exoskeleton systems, will release its first quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, May 10, 2018, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.



Larry Jasinski, Chief Executive Officer, and Ori Gon, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results as follows:

Time 4:30 p.m. EDT Toll free (U.S.) (844) 423-9889 International (716) 247-5804 Israel 18 09 31 53 62 Webcast (live and replay) www.rewalk.com under the ‘Investors' section.

A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks after the call's completion by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (International). The conference ID for the replay is 1175903. The archived webcast will be available for 30 days via the aforementioned URL.

About ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The company's mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for individuals with lower limb disability through the creation and development of market leading robotic technologies. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has headquarters in the U.S., Israel and Germany. For more information on the ReWalk systems, please visit www.rewalk.com.

ReWalk® is a registered trademark of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. in Israel.

