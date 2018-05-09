Concurrent Technologies Corporation Recognized as a Best for Vets Employer by Military Times for the Eighth Year

Johnstown, PA, May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) has been recognized as a 2018 "Best for Vets" employer by Military Times, a source of news and information for service members and their families. The 100 companies on this year's Best for Vets list are recognized for their commitment to providing opportunities to America's veteran



Each year, Military Times embarks on a meticulous, months-long process of evaluating each company's nearly 100-question survey. The publication includes only the best companies in its rankings. Judging criteria include corporate culture, veteran recruiting, veteran policies, and accommodations for reservists. Many Fortune 500 companies are on the list, which also includes smaller organizations.

"We are fortunate to have an exceptional workforce that includes dedicated and talented military veterans," said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have made it part of our culture to recruit and support those who have served in the military, not only because they deserve our commitment to consider them for meaningful employment, but because our company is made stronger by their unique leadership skills and technical expertise."

In addition to being recognized as a Best for Vets employer, CTC has also received numerous awards from Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), a Department of Defense organization established to promote cooperation and understanding between Service members and their civilian employers. CTC's ESGR awards include the Soaring Eagle, Extraordinary Employer Support, Above and Beyond, Liberty Bell, Patriot, Pro-Patria, and Seven Seals. Further, CTC is a member of the Veteran Jobs Mission (formerly the 100,000 Jobs Mission), a coalition of more than 230 companies committed to hiring one million veterans for private-sector jobs.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. Together with our affiliates, Enterprise Ventures Corporation and CTC Foundation, we leverage research, development, test and evaluation work to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions. To best serve our clients' needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We support our clients' core mission objectives with customized solutions and strive to exceed expectations. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

