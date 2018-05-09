Verisk 3E Expands Global Footprint with New Beijing Office

June Chemical Regulatory Forum Announced to Support Intelligent Compliance and Market Expansion for Clients

Carlsbad, Calif., May 9, 2018 - Verisk 3E, the leading global provider of intelligent compliance solutions, today announced the opening of a new office in Beijing, China. The new office will function as Verisk 3E's operational hub in China, with Allen Yang acting as business development manager for the region. Establishing an office in Beijing will enable Verisk 3E to better serve and support existing Chinese customers as well as global clients working to expand in the region. Verisk 3E is a Verisk (NASDAQ:VRSK) business.

As China increases focus on chemical handling and safety, Verisk 3E is uniquely suited to help companies around the globe navigate the country's dynamic regulatory landscape. For 30 years, Verisk 3E has provided customers with the expertise, content, and award winning solutions required to help drive innovation, accelerate growth, and proactively meet regulatory requirements. Its broad range of intelligent compliance solutions, services, and expert resources can support both ongoing compliance efforts as well as initiatives to expand into the growing region.

Verisk 3E's regulatory specialists and thought leaders will explore existing and emerging regulatory challenges and offer strategies for achieving compliance during its upcoming Chemical Regulatory Forum, June 5-7, 2018, in Shanghai. During the forum, which will be cohosted by China's National Registration Center of Chemicals (NRCC), attendees will learn best practices for leveraging proactive compliance initiatives to reduce risk, drive continuous improvement, and create new growth opportunities. Additional information can be found here.

"Verisk 3E has a proven track record of helping global companies successfully meet China's regulatory requirements," said Edmund Webecke, president, Verisk 3E. "We will leverage this deep domain expertise to further expand our market presence in China and strengthen our ability to meet the needs of customers around the globe."

About Verisk 3E

Verisk 3E, formerly 3E Company, delivers intelligent compliance solutions that empower companies to reduce risk, drive continuous improvement, and create new growth opportunities. For 30 years, Verisk 3E has provided clients with the expertise, content, live 24-7-365 environmental health and safety (EHS) support, and award winning solutions required to increase chemical and workplace safety, improve product safety and stewardship, strengthen supply chain stewardship, and optimize research and development decision support.

We are deeply committed to serving our more than 5,000 customers worldwide, including seven of the world's top ten chemical manufacturers, nine of the world's top ten retailers, and nine of the world's top ten pharmaceutical companies. Global locations include our corporate headquarters in Carlsbad, California, along with offices in Beijing, China; Bethesda, Maryland; Canton, Ohio; Copenhagen, Denmark; Montreal, Canada; and Tokyo, Japan. Verisk 3E is a Verisk (NASDAQ:VRSK) business. Visit us at www.Verisk3E.com.

