Levine Leichtman Capital Partners and Management Acquire Best Lawyers

LOS ANGELES, May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, announced that it has partnered with management to acquire Best Lawyers (the "Company"). Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected peer review publication in the global legal community, operating through the Best Lawyers, Best Law Firms and Lawyer Directory brands. For more than three decades, the Company's print and digital publications, which now reach over 22 million professionals, have earned the respect of the profession, the media, and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals anywhere. Best Lawyers is headquartered in Aiken, SC and has additional offices in Brooklyn, NY and Jacksonville, FL.



The investment in Best Lawyers will be the fourth from LLCP Lower Middle Market Fund, L.P. According to Mike Weinberg, Partner of LLCP, "We are excited to partner with Phillip Greer and the rest of the management team, who have successfully led the growth of Best Lawyers over many years. We look forward to working with Phillip and his team as they continue to build brand equity and expand the business into new products and markets."

Greer, who leads the Company's management team, commented, "My team and I are delighted to partner with LLCP as Best Lawyers seeks to enhance its market-leading position within the global legal profession. LLCP's resources and its global network will be critical to our continued development and I look forward to leveraging this experience."

LLCP was advised by Honigman Miller Schwartz. Greenhill & Co. served as financial advisor to the seller of Best Lawyers and Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP provided legal advice.

For more information, visit http://www.llcp.com.

