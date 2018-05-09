Trusona Unveils #NoPasswords Identity Proofing at FinovateSpring 2018

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trusona today unveiled new functionality within its identity authentication solution Trusona Executive, including proprietary ID scanning capabilities and updates to its patent-pending anti-replay technology. Delivered as an SDK, Trusona Executive enables organizations to perform identity proofing across any channel, including web, mobile, kiosk, call center and more directly from their own mobile app. Trusona Executive enables brands to say goodbye to usernames and passwords and makes identity proofing across channels and use cases more convenient and more secure at scale.



"A frictionless user experience can yield increased customer satisfaction, loyalty, advocacy, and customer lifetime value. That experience starts with authentication," said Greg Palmer, vice president of Finovate. "Trusona is able to achieve that delicate balance between security and convenience, offering an authentication experience that's intuitive, transparent and functional. We're happy to have them debuting their Trusona Executive solution at FinovateSpring 2018."

Trusona Executive is a three-factor identity authentication solution designed to replace the hassle of one-time passwords (OTPs) and cost of hard tokens, as well as eliminate the security risk inherent in both malware and session replay attacks. It relies on a personal item already in someone's possession, like a driver's license or passport, and does not require batteries or typing. It is built for authentication scenarios that require identity proofing, including new account openings, or for transactions that require a higher level of security, including wire transfers, VPN access and privileged user login. Companies across financial services, healthcare, higher education and media use Trusona Executive to create a simpler authentication experience that doesn't rely on static passwords or OTP tokens, increasing user experience, customer engagement and brand loyalty while also ensuring security and privacy.

Advancements to Trusona Executive include:

Proprietary ID Scanning Technology: When users scan their driver's license, TruScan yields faster results and no false negatives. TruScan does not store any information other than name, and only verifies the user's identity to the relying party. Trusona Executive already works with licenses from all 50 states and Canada and with passports.

Patented Anti-Replay Technology to Eliminate Fraud: Trusona's TruAR patent-pending anti-replay technology is conducted on every transaction to ensure that data is not replayed, a common occurrence with static credentials such as usernames, passwords and even biometrics. It uses the unique physical values of time, position of the document, distance from the camera and how long it took to scan to create a cryptographic nonce that can never be repeated. If replay is detected, Trusona alerts the relying party to the fraudulent activity.

Custom Brand Experience to Delight Consumers: Trusona is invisible to consumers. Embedded directly as an SDK in a brand's mobile application, users see a #NoPasswords option to authenticate. In mobile browsers, they "deep link" into the brand's app to approve the login. On desktop browsers, they use the brand's app to scan a custom QR code that enables access. It's a simple, consistent experience that scales across all channels to provide a streamlined user experience without usernames or passwords.

"Trusona Executive is the latest in a series of innovations to come from Trusona, and in line with the market's demand for better identity authentication and better user experience," said Ori Eisen, founder and CEO of Trusona. "We've built Trusona Executive so companies can perform identity proofing across all channels with greater assurance, and in a way that is frictionless."

Trusona's leading identity authentication suite also include Trusona Essential, everyday authentication as a simple and more secure alternative to static username and passwords, and Trusona Elite, the only authentication technology to ever receive insurance backing from an A+ rated insurance carrier.

Eisen will debut Trusona Executive today at 3pm PT onstage at Finovate Spring2018 in Santa Clara, CA. For more information, please visit: https://www.trusona.com/trusona-executive/.

About Trusona

Trusona is creating a world with #NoPasswords. Our solutions eliminate usernames and passwords to make authentication truly convenient and secure at scale. As simple as snapping a picture, Trusona does not rely on static information that needs to be remembered and is dynamic by nature and therefore cannot be replicated by phishers or fraudsters. Organizations in financial services, healthcare, higher education and entertainment trust Trusona for authentication into any digital channel to authenticate into for everything from powering customer portals and securing multi-million dollar wire transfers to verifying employee records and protecting client accounts across all devices. Trusona is funded by Kleiner Perkins, Microsoft Ventures, Seven Peaks Ventures and 2M. For more information, please visit www.trusona.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: trusona@launchsquad.com