TiE Seattle Expands Initiative to Foster Healthcare Entrepreneurship with Its First-Ever Healthcare Technology Panel

SEATTLE, May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TiE Seattle, the local chapter of one of the largest nonprofits dedicated to growing and fostering entrepreneurship around the globe, is expanding its outreach in the healthcare technology market with its first Healthcare Technology Panel on Tuesday, May 15, from 6-8:30pm at Soma Towers in Bellevue, Wash.



Expert panelists include:

Neal Singh, CEO, Caradigm (a GE Healthcare company)

Dr. Sunil Ummat, MD, Entrepreneur

Dan Galles, Partner, Providence Ventures

Conceived and moderated by Teri Citterman, a leading business speaker, author of the book "From the CEO's Perspective," executive coach and member of the Forbes Coaches Council, the panel is aimed at businesses, entrepreneurs, suppliers and professionals serving the healthcare and healthcare technology markets. It is designed to provide them with cutting-edge information on technology; specifically, on how data is changing the face of healthcare and how data-driven innovation can provide value along with being economically sound.

"As healthcare organizations face unprecedented challenges to improve quality and access, while reducing harm and costs, the topic of data-driven innovation is a major focus in every hospital boardroom," said Sharmilli Ghosh, president of TiE Seattle. "With it comes the opportunity to turn every care environment into a learning one, uncovering limitless possibilities for technological advancement."

Panel attendees will also learn more about the trends and opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship in the rapidly changing landscape of healthcare.

"Not only does the TiE Seattle Healthcare Technology Panel provide entrepreneurs, suppliers, employees and business leaders in healthcare technology the chance to learn the latest advances in how data is changing the face of healthcare, but the opportunity to connect with others in their field, brought together by TiE Seattle, part of the largest nonprofits fostering entrepreneurship in the world," said Ghosh.

Cost for attending the panel is $15 for non-TiE members and $10 for members of TiE.

About TiE Seattle

TiE Seattle is the local chapter of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), a global nonprofit dedicated to growing and fostering entrepreneurship throughout the world. TiE believes in the power of ideas to change the face of entrepreneurship and growing business through the five pillars of its global mission: mentoring, networking, education, incubating and funding. TiE Seattle hosts approximately 40 events a year, across all its programs, addressing entrepreneurs, startups, mentors and investors. TiE events are sponsored by the leading VCs and enterprises in the Seattle ecosystem, including enterprises such as Microsoft and Amazon, law firms such as Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, K&L Gates and Fenwick & West, and leading VCs such as Madrona Venture Group.

TiE was founded in 1992 by a group of successful entrepreneurs and is currently the world's largest entrepreneurial organization. With members across 60 chapters in 17 countries, TiE is reaching out and fostering the next generation of entrepreneurs.

