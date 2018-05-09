UMG Partners with World Series of Poker to Bring Esports to Vegas Again

ST. LOUIS, May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMG Media Corp. (UMG) is thrilled to bring competitive gaming for the first time to the World Series of Poker (WSOP) starting May 29, 2018 at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino (Rio). The World Series of Poker attracts over 250,000 people to the event for the 50 days it runs. And for the first time poker players and spectators will be able to participate in and compete in a variety of gaming titles including Fortnite, Hearthstone, and FIFA along with other popular titles on the UMG Esports Stage, which will be located on the stage of the main tournament poker room, the Pavilion Room in the Rio Convention Center.



"Last year we watched our initiative to grow esports in Las Vegas grow by leaps and bounds," explains Dave Antony, CEO at UMG. Antony continues, "Bringing the UMG Esports Stage into the World Series of Poker events is an amazing next step in continuing this initiative into 2018 and beyond. UMG will utilize its ground breaking event management app to help organize the event and to constantly update participants of upcoming play and special events at the UMG stage."

The UMG App will be available for download in both the Apple Store and Google Play prior to the beginning of the WSOP event, and we encourage all players and spectators to download the app prior to attending the event.

To see how the UMG Esports Stage will work, along with the UMG application integration, check out this video.

The UMG Esports Stage will feature games in multiple genres playable on both Xbox One and PC. The area will be open everyday of the WSOP tournament. The full schedule of special events at the UMG Esports Stage will be posted on www.umggaming.com and directly on the app prior to the commencement of the tournament and will be constantly updated during the tournament.

The WSOP is the longest-running, largest, richest and most prestigious gaming event in the world, dating back 48 years to 1970, and having paid more than $2.6 billion in total prize money to date. This year's event promises bring a diverse group of players from all over the world over the course of the 50 day event.

To learn more about UMG visit https://umggaming.com.

To learn about WSOP and the series starting May 29 visit www.wsop.com/2018.

About UMG

UMG Media Corp. ("UMG") is one of the premier esports companies in North America, offering live gaming entertainment events and online play. With offices in St. Louis and Calgary, UMG has hosted live esports events in centers such as Orlando, Nashville, Washington, South Carolina, Niagara Falls, Reno, Las Vegas, and Dallas. UMG Online has hosted over 18 million online matches, and has over 1.9 million monthly average users. UMG recently launched its application for both android and iOs, and has moved into hard goods. UMG's mission is to bring competitive gaming and quality gear to gamers everywhere.

For more information about UMG visit www.umggaming.com.