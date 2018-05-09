NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

9 May 2018

Horizon Discovery Group plc

Horizon Discovery Group plc Acknowledges Statement by Abcam

Horizon Discovery Group plc ("Horizon" or the "Company") (LSE:HZD) notes the announcement made this morning by Abcam plc ("Abcam") confirming that it does not intend to make an offer for Horizon.

Horizon continues to be focused on creating long-term value for shareholders and consolidating its position as a world leader in high-growth, next generation life-science tools markets such as gene-editing and gene modulation. Horizon has a strong and highly experienced management team, strengthened by yesterday's appointment of Terry Pizzie as Chief Executive Officer, who are ideally positioned to execute the Company's growth plan. The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Horizon is highly confident about Horizon's future as an independent company.

Horizon would like to reiterate the strong outlook for the Company's future performance, as laid out in the Company's preliminary full year results statement on 8 May 2018.

Terry Pizzie, Chief Executive Officer of Horizon, said: "The Board notes the announcement by Abcam plc that they do not intend to make an offer for the business. As stated in our full year results yesterday, we have made a solid start to trading for FY 2018 in line with Board expectations and I am now looking forward to leading the Company through its next phase of growth."

Horizon Discovery Group plc (LSE:HZD) ("Horizon ") is a world leader in gene editing and gene modulation technologies. Horizon designs and engineers cells using its translational genomics platform, a highly precise and flexible suite of DNA editing tools (rAAV, ZFN, CRISPR and Transposon) and, following the acquisition of Dharmacon, Inc., its functional genomics platform comprising gene knockdown (RNAi) and gene expression (cDNA, ORF) tools, for research and clinical applications that advance human health. Horizon's platforms and capabilities enable researchers to alter almost any gene or modulate its function in human or mammalian cell-lines.

Horizon offers an extensive range of catalogue products and related research services to support a greater understanding of the function of genes across all species and the genetic drivers of human disease and the development of personalised molecular, cell and gene therapies. These have been adopted by over 10,000 academic, drug discovery, drug manufacturing and clinical diagnostics customers around the globe, as well as in the Company's own R&D pipeline.

Horizon is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, and is listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market under the ticker "HZD".

