2018 Louisiana Energy Conference to Be Held in New Orleans May 29 – June 1

NEW ORLEANS, May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2018 Louisiana Energy Conference will be held in New Orleans at the Westin Canal Place Hotel at 100 Rue Iberville May 29 – June 1, 2018.



The Conference will feature a series of 19 panels and presentations, plus two key note speakers that will address key domestic and international industry developments and topics. This year the Conference will include at least three field trips on June 1 to both offshore Gulf of Mexico and onshore south Louisiana facilities. Executives from nearly 70 leading public and private exploration and production and oil field services companies as well as representatives from energy-related private equity firms, industry trade groups, regulatory agencies, investment banks, institutional research groups, and law firms will participate in the panel discussions.

This year's Conference includes several highlighted events:

Tuesday, May 29th 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm

12th Floor Westin Canal Place Hotel

Keynote Speaker and Opening Reception Sponsored by J.P. Morgan:

"Energy Markets in 2018."

The speaker will be Stephen Jury, J.P. Morgan Private Bank Global Portfolio Specialist. His topics will include a variety of key domestic and international factors affecting today's energy markets.

Wednesday, May 30th 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

National World War II Museum

New Orleans Warehouse District – 945 Magazine Street

Networking Event and Buffet-Style Dinner

Thursday, May 31st 3:15 pm – 3:45 pm

12th Floor Westin Canal Place Hotel

"Energy Policy and the Political Environment – a View from the Swamp"

Dan Naatz, IPAA's Senior Vice President of Government Relations & Political Affairs, will discuss the current political environment in Washington and its impact on American energy producers. Mr. Naatz will discuss IPAA's current efforts with the Trump Administration and Congress as well as an outlook on the 2018 mid-term elections.

Thursday, May 31st 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

French Quarter location to be announced

Post–closing cocktails, hors d'oeuvres and buffet-style dinner

Event host Al Petrie, Senior Partner of Al Petrie Advisors, commented, "We are very pleased to have another great lineup of panels this year that will discuss current issues facing our industry today. We will welcome our strongest list of participating public companies ever. We are equally excited about our evening networking events made possible by our sponsors. We are certain it will be an interesting, enjoyable and information-packed Conference this year."

A preliminary agenda and a listing of the currently confirmed participating companies are now available on the Conference web site, www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com, under the Agenda tab.

Attendance at the Conference is directed to investment professionals including buy side and sell side analysts and portfolio managers, as well as private equity and wealth management executives and trust officers. There is no cost for investment professionals attending the Conference. The cost for all other attendees is $295 for the three-day event.

The Conference web site www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com provides online registration and full details on the event which is being hosted by Al Petrie Advisors. For additional information including sponsorship opportunities, please call (504) 799-1953 or email info@LouisianaEnergyConference.com.

201 Saint Charles Avenue Suite 2413 New Orleans, Louisiana 70170

Contact: Al Petrie (504) 799-1953

