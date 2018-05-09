TruSignal CEO David Dowhan Joins DMA Council for Data Integrity

SAN FRANCISCO, May 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruSignal, Inc., an industry-leading predictive marketing and people-based audience business, announced today that the Data & Marketing Association, or DMA, has invited TruSignal CEO David Dowhan to join its Council for Data Integrity. Dowhan has accepted the invitation and attended his first workshop in this capacity on Wednesday, March 14th.



In partnership with The Advertising Research Foundation (ARF) and Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement (CIMM), DMA's Council for Data Integrity enables the data services community to provide marketers and agencies with the insights they need to ensure that the data they are using is accurate, reliable and of the highest quality.

"Brands spend billions of dollars each year on identity data," said Dowhan. "They need full transparency into that data. I'm honored to join the DMA's Council for Data Integrity to leverage my experience working with TruSignal to develop people-based solutions and identity graphs to help ensure advertisers get the solutions they deserve."

Dowhan's experience leading strategic business units, product development and marketing analytics in executive roles at leading brands like eBureau (acquired by TransUnion in 2017), Adteractive, Drugstore.com and NextCard, Inc., is expected to help in the contribution of meaningful perspective and change in the marketing industry toward greater transparency and deeper understanding.

The council will define labeling standards for identity data similar to the standards the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) applies to food labels – so that every marketer, agency, data provider and publisher can easily understand the sources and marketing value of their identity data.

"As the only trade association representing the entire marketing and media value chain, DMA is delighted to have David Dowhan's business and marketing acumen on our Council for Data Integrity," said Data & Marketing Association CEO Tom Benton. "DMA is uniquely positioned to bring solutions to the marketing ecosystem's most vexing challenges, and we will benefit significantly from David's deep understanding of people-based marketing."

About DMA (www.thedma.org):

Founded in 1917 and driving the data and marketing agenda for a full century, the Data & Marketing Association (DMA) champions deeper consumer engagement and business value through the innovative and responsible use of data-driven marketing. DMA's brand-leading membership is made up of over 1,400 organizations that are today's innovative tech and data firms, marketers, agencies, service providers and media companies. By representing the entire marketing ecosystem—demand side and supply side—and engaging more than 100,000 industry professionals annually, DMA is uniquely positioned to convene and guide the industry to bring win/win solutions to the market, and ensure that innovative and disruptive marketing technology and techniques can be quickly applied for ROI.

About TruSignal, Inc.

TruSignal, Inc. is an innovative leader in people-based marketing technology for Fortune 500 brands, agencies and platforms. TruSignal uses predictive scoring, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), to make big data actionable for one-to-one addressable marketing. TruSignal delivers incredible results by pinpointing the best people to target at scale and optimizing the bid price for every impression. This is all accomplished through the TruAudienceâ Platform which combines a robust deterministic identity graph, a massive data lake of reputable third-party data, an advanced AI engine with multiple machine learning algorithms, an extensive people-based, omnichannel ID matching technology and a robust set of integration APIs that fuel partner platforms with powerful insights, custom lookalike audiences, audience expansion and bid price optimization solutions that are easy, accurate, scalable and fast.

Founded in 2012, TruSignal's team brings decades of experience in data-driven marketing, machine learning and actionable Big Data solutions. TruSignal's investors include Redpoint Ventures, Split Rock Partners and Tenaya Capital.

Learn more at www.tru-signal.com or at the company's Audience Matters blog and follow TruSignal on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

